Boswell Volunteer Fire Department awarded grant money from Community Foundation for the Alleghenies

BOSWELL, SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ Plus) — The Community Foundation for the Alleghenies just wrapped up awarding their spring round of grants.

Almost $200,000 was awarded to nearly 60 nonprofits in Bedford, Cambria and Somerset Counties.

One of those nonprofits was the Boswell Volunteer Fire Department who received $15,000 from the spring rounds and an anonymous donor.

That money will go to buying two more sets of helmets, jackets, pants, boots and gloves.

Boswell Volunteer Fire Department President, Bob Turner, says the money they and other fire departments got was much needed.

“Its actually been a struggle for us because we do a weekly bingo and since this happened, we obviously haven’t been able to do that.”

He says weekly bingo nights would normally bring in $30-40,000 a year, however, they have been able to make up money in other areas.

“Just this past Sunday we did a chicken barbeque drive-through take out only and it was a tremendous response. We served 350 meals in 45 minutes. It took 45 minutes because we couldn’t get the meals out the door any faster. They were lined up from our social hall to the high school,” says Turner. “One of our members has been making masks and she’s done this on her own with her own funding and she doesn’t take any money. She just tells the people to make a donation to the fire department. She’s raised over $2,200.”

He says they’ve gotten fewer calls in some areas but more in others.

“Overall I’d say we probably did less motor vehicle accidents but we had three structure fires there within a couple of weeks so that was actually a little bit more than the norm.”

While the department has around 25 volunteers, he says they could always use more and that if interested, to give the fire department a call.

The station has plenty of N-95 masks, but he says they are in need of cleaning supplies.

“Like disinfectants and hand sanitizer and stuff like that, there’s always a need for that because we go through a lot of it with the ambulance.”

Associate Director with the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, Angie Berzonski, says they are glad to help out so many nonprofits in our area.

“We understand that now more than ever the nonprofits in the community really need our help…so we’re so thankful to our donors for allowing this to continue to happen.”