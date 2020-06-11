Blair County businesses receive a lifeline in grants

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — As we know, COVID-19 restrictions forced many small businesses around Blair County to close for a little over two months.

On top of receiving no income, government relief checks have been slow to arrive, forcing some of those businesses to decide between closing for good or risking bankruptcy.

To combat this economic crisis, the PA 30-day Fund, a 501 3(c) non-profit organization, was formed, and recently has been throwing lifelines out to businesses in Blair County via grant funds. Here’s how it works:

The PA 30-day Fund is a temporary super-fundraiser, meaning every dime that goes in immediately goes out. It’s locally funded, meaning money raised in Blair County helps businesses in the county.

So far in Blair, it has raised over 70 thousand dollars and helped 15 businesses, such as the Building II in downtown Altoona.

“We were shut down for two and a half months,” said Ann Bennett, the building’s owner, “the grant money really helped get things caught up to where they should be.”

Each locally owned business that applies will receive a three thousand dollar check within days if they qualify, or if their business has been open for at least a year and has between three and 30 employees.

Jim Foreman, the facilitator of Blair County’s program, says it helps out businesses in two ways. “The small businesses that need money, they need it quickly, and not a lot of it but they need it to pay bills, employees, that sort of thing,” said Foreman, “the other thing its done is provided hope.”

However, the program is temporary and will only last a few more weeks. Foreman wants to make sure every business that needs help applies within that time frame.

For anyone who does not need to apply but wants to help the cause, the PA 30-day Fund’s website has a link where you can donate.