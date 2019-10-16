Blacklick Valley Ambulance adds new vehicle

NANTY GLO, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ Plus) — Blacklick Valley Ambulance has added a new truck to the department.

“This truck will help enable us to help our community in providing better service for emergency needs,” says Tom Leitz, manager of Blacklick Valley Ambulance.

The truck has a lot of new features including a power lift that is able to handle patients up 700 pounds instead of previously being manually lifted.

“It helps provide our employees’ safety due to injuries that they often have from lifting,” says Leitz.

Leitz adds that it’s also better off-road.

“We’ve upgraded the suspension with liquid springs enabling us to better ride on the rough back roads and the terrain we cover. Four-wheel drive system enables us that if we have to go off-road into any fields we are able to with this truck.”

The new vehicle cost more than $200,000 and the department used money they had been saving for more than a year.

The 2019 Demeer Ambulance will also be getting an upgrade to its radio system, allowing communication between them and Indiana County emergency services.