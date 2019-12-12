Bishop McCort students are spreading holiday joy this Christmas, one card at a time

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ Plus) — 7th and 8th graders at Bishop McCort are spreading joy this holiday season, one card at a time through the school’s S.T.R.E.A.M class.

“So the students had to make Palmer plates using Tinkercad, then we 3D printed it off on the 3D printer and they designed the inside of the card on crowd draw and printed it off with the Roland printer,” says Justin Ogline, S.T.R.E.A.M. facilitator at the school.

He says the cards also have a special message inside.

“So they all came up with a message that was motivating or a message that was just meant to make them laugh.”

The finished cards will go to children and their families in hospitals dealing with cancer.

“It’s a way for children to kind of lift their spirits during the holiday season to kind of smile and remember how the season can make them feel, remind the families that they are thought about, they’re cared about especially during a difficult time in their life.”

One student in the class says it’s a small act that can go a long way.

“I just like the feeling of helping others and making kids feel like they are always wanted and just to know that they are acknowledged by other people out there in the world,” says 8th grader Sadie Rovansek.

The cards will be sent to places like St. Judes and The Children Cancer Organization.

Ogline says not only are the kids learning the importance of compassion and understanding, but they are also helping to further their careers.

“So they’re being introduced to a lot of engineering software and skills that they can develop as they get older.”