Bishop McCort honors seniors even with school closed for the remainder of the year

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ Plus) — Even with school closed for the year, Bishop McCort found a way to honor their seniors.

“This group of 2020 seniors is special to our school, they’ve given us so much,” says Tom Smith, Principal at Bishop McCort High School.

That’s why Smith and other staff led a parade to each of the 70 seniors’ homes across four counties to plant signs and congratulate the students.

“You know we want to make up for the deficit that was created with the school closure and them not being able to play spring sports, have the musical or even have a normal graduation,” says Smith.

“I’m overwhelmed, that was really awesome. It makes it a lot easier and we’re blessed to have people that care. I mean nothing is going to be the same as the normal senior experience but we really appreciate everything they’re doing to make this easier for us,” says Sam Newcomer, senior at Bishop McCort High School.

Newcomer is also on the baseball team and had his season cut short.

“We worked really hard, last year we fell short in the state semis and this year we were the best team if not one of the best teams in the state. We were all really looking forward to going back to Penn State and trying to win a state championship. It’s hard and going to be hard to lose that season but we had a great run for sure.”

Smith tells us they also have special plans for graduation at the Silver Drive-in on Scalp Avenue…while still keeping everyone safe.

“We’re going to have about 70 graduates so we can spread them out practice social distancing. We can invite our parents and grandparents in and they can sit in their vehicles and listen to it through the FM sound system.”

Graduation is set for May 27 and Smith says it’s all for the kids.

“Our parents have invested in their child’s education. They deserve to see their child graduate.”