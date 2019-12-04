Bishop Guilfoyle receives large turnout at send off to State Championship Game

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — One area high school will be playing for the State Championship Thursday at Hershey Park Stadium.

The Bishop Guilfoyle Marauders Football team are once again back in the State Championship Game. And just like years past, the community, and the school were involved in sending the team off.

The players, cheerleaders, and band all had breakfast this morning in the gym, before walking the halls of Bishop Guilfoyle as the team prepared to leave for Hershey.

Once they made it outside the building, the band played the fight song, and the faculty and coaches allowed the players and students to enjoy and bask in the moment.

Head Coach Justin Wheeler is impressed with the fan support outside of the parents who have sons on the team.

“I think the guys know they have fans, they know they have a student section, but then you go in and see the people that don’t really have kids in the building and are fans of what we’re doing, it’s really exciting for us, I’m glad the turnout was great again, I’m so thankful for the support from the Altoona area and I know we’ll be traveling well to Hershey come tomorrow.” Justin Wheeler, Head Coach, Bishop Guilfoyle

Bishop Guilfoyle takes on Farrell tomorrow at one o’clock pm at Hershey Park Stadium in Hershey.