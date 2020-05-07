Bedford veteran dies at age 91

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) These are the full military burial honors for Harry H. Clark Jr. of Bedford. He died on April 29th at James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center in Altoona.

Clark lived on the 6th floor of the Medical Center and recently spoke to WTAJ about his military career and life.

He also shared this touching virtual meeting with his companion of more than 20 years, Pinky Newberry.

COVID-19 restrictions meant that they couldn’t see each other in person, just by Skype.

The meeting was fateful and important as Clark died the next day.

Col. Clark spent most of his life serving his country. At 17, he joined the Merchant Marines shipping supplies to France during WWII.

He then enlisted in the Army, earning a Purple Heart and Bronze Star in Korea as part of a medical aid station and getting wounded soldiers patched up and sent to a mash unit.

He retired after more than 30 years of service in the Army.

For the last twenty years, Clark was an officer in the Military Order of the Purple Heart, helping veterans and spouses with benefits claims.

Col. Harry Clark Jr. was buried at the Bedford County Memorial Park. He was 91.

