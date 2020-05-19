Bedford Springs Resort re-opens with safety precautions

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Omni Bedford Springs Resort has opened its doors back up after closing them voluntarily due to Coronavirus concerns.

The resort is rolling out a new campaign called “stay a part of safety” which ensures that all guests feel safe during their stay by closely following all health and safety guidelines given by the state.

The resort, which is known for its golf course and hiking trails, says that it welcomes all guests looking to stay safe while still getting away for a while.