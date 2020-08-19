Bedford putting on social distance play

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — An area theatre group in Bedford started rehearsals for a unique type of production they are putting on in September.

The Bedford County Players, along with the Chamber of Commerce and the Bedford Fairgrounds, are all working together to put on a socially-distanced version of the musical Godspell, which will be set on a stage that is projected on to a large screen for audiences to watch from their cars.

“We have a wonderful crew that will be handling all the lights and sound and we have a camera man that will be filming and that will be projected onto the screen,” said Kay Dull, the production’s director, “at the same time the music will come out of the speakers, and the dialogue of course, and it’ll also be coming out of car radios.”

Kay Dull, the director of the production, says the group, which has been putting together plays since the 1980’s, has never dealt with such unusual circumstances.

“Of course were doing social distancing so that changes all of it. So when we decide where people are going to be moving on the stage it will be a little, more than a little different than what we usually do,” said Kay.

However, the group is excited nonetheless, and they feel that this particular show is based on feel good principles that are necessary to lift up people’s spirits, said Shane Lynn, the musical director.

“Everyone was kinda excited about the community & the love; its kind of something we need right now.”

The production will be showing at the Bedford Fairgrounds on September 18-20 and sell at $15/per ticket for adults and $10 for children 12 and under.

Those who are interested in tickets should call (814) 623-7555 or go to the Bedford County Players’ Facebook.