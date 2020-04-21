Bedford County Jail inmate attacked with pencil

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A fight broke out Sunday between two new-arrivals at the Bedford County Jail.

Police say that the incident happened when 21-year-old Rylan Kling, of Harrisburg, was put into a holding cell with the victim, a 46-year-old man from Maryland.

Both men were waiting for medical clearance to be admitted into the jail.

The victim was sleeping when Kling attacked, first using fists, then stabbing the victim’s neck with a pencil, according to police.

Police say that it is suspected Kling was under the influence of narcotics at the time. The victim was treated on site with minor injuries.

Kling will be facing assault with a weapon, along with other charges.