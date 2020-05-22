Bedford competing in finals for “America’s Main Street” contest, could win $25,000 for city

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Downtown Bedford is a finalist for a contest that showcases what small city main street is the best across America.

“There were 160 entrants initially into the contest, and then they narrowed it down to the top 25, and we are fortunate enough that we have made the cut for the top 25, and we’re also the only location in Pennsylvania to have done so,” said Stacey Gould, Main Street Manager of Downtown Bedford, Inc.

The contest, called “America’s Main Streets” aims to promote the economic importance of having a main street in a town, and helping small businesses thrive.

The winner is picked off of popularity, so whoever receives the most votes, wins. Main Street Manager Stacey Gould believes the variety of small businesses in the downtown area makes the city unique.

“We have unique boutiques, artisan shops, specialty restaurants, wineries, art galleries, nationally recognized museums, historical landmarks, hiking and biking trails, we have a brewery and will soon have a distillery as well,” Gould added.

And Gould says should Bedford win, they will spend the $25,000 grand prize in updating their Christmas lights, which is a main attraction to the city in the winter time.

“Many people have come to our community and appreciate the charm and the beauty that the Christmas lights offer,” Gould explained.

“The lights themselves are more than 20 years old and are in desperate need of being replaced and updated.”

Voting ends on Sunday, May 24th, and people can vote as many as 25 times a day.

To vote for Bedford, click here.