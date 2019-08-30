BB guns used in armed robbery attempt, four suspects arrested

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police say that three adults and one minor attempted to rob a customer at the Kwik-Fil on East Pleasant Valley Blvd Wednesday night just after 7 p.m.

Police say the suspects–driving a blue sedan– pulled up next to the victim, parked at a gas pump.

One of the suspects then got out of the sedan and went into the victim’s car, pulling out a gun and demanding the victim to drive somewhere “secluded.”

The victim refused, confronting the suspect who then ran back to the sedan and sped off.

Police were able to find all suspects soon afterwards in a neighborhood a few miles away.

During a car search, police found two BB guns made to look like real weapons in the the sedan.