Balance Restaurant announces expansion in downtown Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Balance Restaurant and Intrignia, Incorporated announced the expansion of the restaurant into the former Mission Inn in downtown Johnstown.

“Really focusing on the larger party events on that side hoping to have some live music come in, also weddings rehearsals business meetings,” says Amanda Artim, co-owner of Balance Restaurant.

Artim says the idea of expanding has been in the works for quite some time.

“The demand is there. We want to make sure that we’re able to service our day-to-day guests as well as our larger parties and this space will allow us to do that.”

Balance has been open since last year and has already won four “Best in Western, Pa” awards from OpenTable.

For Donald Dudley, Balance is a special place that keeps bringing him back.

“This is a restaurant that I think is a hallmark that says it’s a never-ending quest to be the best.”

That all starts with the environment that Artim and her employees create for customers.

“Not everybody gets to go out to eat all the time. We all have crazy lives to live and it’s all about the balance and finding that time to be able to go out. We want to make sure that that experience is while you’re here is one that you feel special.”

She says customers are more than customers.

“You know you come in as a stranger and you leave as family.”