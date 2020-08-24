Back to school plans begin for Clearfield County

DuBois, Pa. (WTAJ) — This week many kids around Central Pennsylvania are headed back for their first day of school, and each school has rolled out a different plan for their students.

WTAJ caught up with a few schools in Clearfield County to find out more about what they have planned.

The Clearfield and Curwensville Area School Districts, which both start on Wednesday and Thursday, will use the two group method—meaning students in groups A and B will alternate between days to go to class in person.

The DuBois Area School District has given their students the option to either come to school in person full-time or part-time, with virtual real-time lessons from home, or to use remote learning full time.

At the DuBois Central Catholic School in Clearfield County, students were given a similar choice between coming back to class in person and choosing to learn remotely.

“We have a very large portion of students this year who have returned for in person instruction,” said Gretchen Caruso, the school’s President, “I have probably a handful of students that have opted to do the instruction at home.”

Despite the pandemic still in full swing, faculty say that the majority of students were sick of staying at home and chose to come back for in person classes.

“They are very happy to be back; to be with their friends, to be with their teachers, I think a lot of them were just getting lonely and they just want to be back to what is their normal,” said Caruso.

Governor Wolf recently mandated the requirement for students and faculty to wear masks in the building at all times, with limited breaks throughout the day.

Each school in Central Pennsylvania has chosen to abide by that decision, and some of them have come up with more procedures, such as DuBois Central Catholic, who shrunk their class sizes and put students in to groups for mask breaks