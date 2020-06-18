Athletic facilities at Bishop McCort reopen with safety precautions

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ Plus) — Athletic facilities at Bishop McCort have reopened but with proper safety precautions.

“Kids arrive here and workouts start at 9 a.m. and we do a screening process. That screening process involves a series of questions and taking a temperature check,” said Tom Smith, Principal and Head Football Coach at Bishop McCort.

Kids are also asked to wear hoodies with their hoods up so sweat is contained as much as possible and to bring their own water bottle.

The school has also enlisted the help of the cleaning agency, Eco Safe, out of Johnstown.

EcoSafe uses a Twin Oxide Spray that’s also used by companies like the Disney Corporation, Marriot and U.S. Airways.

“You don’t need any personal protection equipment to spray it, it’s safe for the environment. You can be in the building when we spray it. It kills all of COVID, 99.9%, of all viruses known to ma, bacteria, molds and yeasts,” said Eco Safe owner, PJ McGowan.

He and his crew came into the spray the weight room and gym Thursday morning.

Schools and businesses are even able to purchase their own equipment for the job.

“We bought a fogging machine from them and they’re supplying us with the disinfectant to use. They trained us on how to use the fogging machine, properly within the facility, within the gym, within the weight room and we’re going to apply that ourselves as the coaching staff after and before our workouts,” said Smith.

“School districts are the heart of our community, the future of our society so we feel like we’re at ground zero trying to solve the problem and build from there with them,” said McGowan.

Smith says it’s good for the kids to be back.

“We’ve been without friendships to be honest with you, socialization, being with other people. This is one of the facilities where a lot of that happens, where friendships are created here, bonds are created here..and that is so very important to high school kids,” said Smith. “They were here before me this morning. I had kids here at 7:15 a.m. and they didn’t have to be here until 9 a.m. That tells you something.”

“I’m really happy because I’ve been waiting for a long time and I just love the game so I’m just really happy to be back,” said senior football player Amir Ortega.

More information about Eco Safe and how to get their equipment can be found on their website by clicking here or by calling them at 833-3267-872.