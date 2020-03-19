Ashes 2 Grace: How a local photographer is empowering women through her lens

WESTOVER, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Sonya McCullough is a photographer in Westover, Clearfield County, with a passion behind the lens. Recently she has turned her passion into an avenue to inspire other women and showcase their courage.

But what was the inspiration behind her business? Her kids.

“I had always liked taking pictures, even when I was younger, but when I had them, I really developed a passion for it, and what better way to remember things through photographs, so I ended getting my first camera and just went from there,” Stated Sonya McCullough, photographer and owner for Ashes 2 Grace.

After starting to take pictures of her kids, Sonya began receiving requests from people she knew to take their pictures, and not long after, Ashes 2 Grace was created, named after her children, Asher and Grace.

Sonya’s most recent project has caught the hearts of her community.

At the beginning of March, Sonya wanted to find a way to celebrate and empower women. The idea gave her photograph subjects the opportunity to write a personal message on paper and pose with that statement.

The message could be positive, a story of triumph, or anything in between.

“I feel like their stories need to be told, need to be put out there, the exception was that if they come, I needed to be allowed to post one picture into my album on Facebook so their story can reach someone,” stated McCullough.

The results were shocking to Sonya, who expected push back from the idea.

However, that was not the case. People commented on how courageous and brave these women were. Sonya says seeing how positively people reacted leaves her emotional.

“These girls, they have come back to me with the feedback, like ‘wow I can’t believe that doing these pictures has amounted to this’, so it’s been just an overwhelming experience all in itself, a great overwhelming experience.”

Sonya is giving all of us an inspirational story with all the negativity in the world.

“I feel like this is probably the best positivity that you can show somebody is their vulnerability, their fear, they came and they put everything out there.”

“To say hey, it’s okay to tell them your story, it’s okay to not be afraid.”

To find Sonya’s photography, you can visit her Facebook page: Ashes 2 Grace Photography.