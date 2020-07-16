Area veteran expanding Centre County dining options with unique foods

PINE GROVE MILLS, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An area veteran is expanding the dining options in Centre County and asking visitors to try something new.

101 East Pine Grove Road is a well known spot to eat in Pine Grove Mills.

Owner Liz Grove has kept this place closed for a number of years but brought Shane Orndorf in to create a new atmosphere and multi-cultural menu.

They’re open for take out and special cocktail events, and hope to be open for dine in and outdoor seating in August.

“It was presented to me to have ability to have Tory and I to come in here and change what culinary is for this area. we wanted to do something upscale, different, but still approachable,” said Shane Orndorf, Pine Grove Hall Chef.

Chef of Operations Shane Orndorf has a background in military police in the U.S. Army. He gained valuable experience in various upscale restaurants outside the region.

He and his co-head chef, Tory Glossner, call their food modern American. They’re experimenting with African recipes like a spicy Harissa pork, and multi color carrots with a cumin yogurt.

“I think when people read the description, they don’t know what harissa means,so that’s a little of a deterrent…but I think it’s just one of those things you have to come out and try it and trust the chef,” said Orndorf.

It’s a challenging time to start a restaurant, but Orndorf thinks teaming up with local producers will help them thrive.

“It’s going to be rotational, it’s very fresh, local ingredients. we source about 90 percent of our stuff within a 50 mile radius of here,” Orndorf added.

Orndorf hopes people will soon be able to enjoy this beautiful space and will be supporting local veterans groups as a way to continue his legacy of service.