Area animal shelter provides new equipment for Centre County law enforcement

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local animal rescue is helping out Centre County Law Enforcement by giving them the equipment they need when they go out on animal cruelty calls.

“We were very fortunate that we participated in Centre Gives this year, and our main goal was to be able to equip every police department in Centre County,” said Kari Coble, President of One Dog At A Time.

“Because animal cruelty laws are in the crimes code and enforceable by our police departments.”

One Dog at a Time presented over $6,000 in equipment to police departments and state troopers outside the Centre County Courthouse, including microchip readers, kennels, click in devices, and more.

Officers say they are grateful to have an organization who wants to build a healthy partnership with law enforcement.

“A lot of the times, we don’t have the training, the equipment, the experience that we need with that, so we rely on partnerships with great organizations like One Dog At A Time to get us the supplies so that we can do the investigations that we need to do,” said Ryan Hendrick, Sergeant for Ferguson Township Police Department.

One Dog at a Time President Kari Coble adds the new equipment can help bring home lost and stray dogs at a faster rate than before.

“When they respond to a stray dog complaint, they can be proactive in trying to get that dog home, they can scan for a microchip, and if the dog’s chipped, it can be home in moments,” Coble continued.

Kari hopes in the coming months they can occupy a facility where stray animals can be held if caught.