American Esports to host special event to celebrate leap year

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) To celebrate the leap year, American Esports in Johnstown is hosting a special event for gamers to come together.

On Saturday, more than a hundred local gamers will be signed to the Johnstown Steel Esports team. The team consists of high school and college players throughout the region.

Players on Saturday will compete in a variety of games including Rocket League, Apex Legends, Fortnite and Call of Duty,

The center will also be showcasing its new high school esports curriculum.

Seth Mason, Gaming Center Director, says this is a new era for the city.

“We’re trying to make esports the new wave, the new technology that we’re looking for in Johnstown, the new next industry like the steel mills back in the day. That’s what we’re trying to do with this team, trying to put Johnstown on the map for esports.”

Saturday’s event is open to the public in the Galleria Mall and the center is still accepting applications.