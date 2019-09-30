American Esports to host regional tournament series in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ Plus) — American Esports is coming to Johnstown with a tournament series starting next year.

“The tournament series is the third leg of our stool in bringing American Esports and competitive gaming to Johnstown,” says Tony Burchard, Chief Growth Officer with American Esports.

He says the series will include lots of gamers from the area but there will be more than locals at the event.

“The tournament series will be marketed across the region. We anticipate players and spectators coming as far as Washington D.C. and maybe as far as Philadelphia.”

With so many people coming from out of town, the tournament would be a huge boost for the area.

“They’ll be staying in the hotels and they’ll be eating in the restaurants. We’re anticipating that the economic impact of this tournament series will probably be over half a million dollars for the community.”

Burchard says tournaments like these will help make Johnstown a staple in the gaming industry.

“We want to market this as a destination. We want Johnstown to be an esports destination for the region.”

American Esports started back in 2018 and held its grand opening for its first gaming center in Johnstown in June.

Director of the Johnstown gaming center, Seth Mason, says they’ve already seen an impact.

“Everyday we have kids coming in here, gaming with each other. They have no idea who they are and they’re not really friends with them until they come in here and they start hanging out. They exchange gamer tags, they’re playing together and they’re communicating.”

Gamers from all walks of life are making connections through playing these competitive video games.

“Esports and really video games, in general, are bridging that gap between some kids that maybe have some trouble making friends. This is a great place to get them out and out of their shell and to do something they love to do.”

American Esports is still looking for more sponsors and venues but Burchard says people can expect the tournaments to be held early next year.