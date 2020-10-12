Altoona man restores space capsule to its former glory

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The huge steel object sitting in Mark Koch’s front lawn on Logan Boulevard is not your ordinary Halloween decoration.

It’s actually an original NASA space capsule he obtained from a field in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Mark discovered the capsule after reading a New York graduate student’s thesis paper about the history of the obscure object, which was abandoned and rusting away for three decades,

“There were about 12 of these made. Few survive, but this one we were able to rescue,” said Koch.

The exterior of the capsule has been fully restored and the interior is starting to shape up, but the finishing touches are expected to be finished in North Carolina over the next 6 months.

Koch says he wants to use it to teach children about the exciting history of space, stating “we are using all this to inspire young children and to get them interested in the STEM programs and to make them aware of this effort to move the space program forward.”

Mark is excited to show people this capsule and says all visitors are welcome to stop by and see it until it is moved on November 1.