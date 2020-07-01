Altoona Curve, State College Spikes moving forward despite cancellation of season

ALTOONA/STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — No crack of the bat, dancing from mascots, nor the sound of cheers will fill Medlar, or Peoples Natural Gas Field this summer.

Minor League Baseball announced yesterday the cancellation of the season.

“We kinda knew what that meant, we weren’t going to be able to see our friends, our family, all the game day employees at the ballpark. all of our season ticket holders,” said Scott Walker, General Manager of the State College Spikes.

“We’re going to miss those interactions.”

“It really hits home and really hits hard when you see it on paper that it’s canceled,” added Derek Martin, General Manager of the Altoona Curve.

For the Curve, focus now shifts to their firework show on Saturday, and hosting the Pittsburgh Pirates “Taxi Squad” for the impending Major League Baseball season.

But they will do so, without 15 of their employees.

“Unfortunately we had to furlough them, furlough meaning we have all intentions when we do come back to bring them back, we don’t have a crystal ball we don’t know when that will be, especially with the PBA negotiations going on, and with COVID-19,” Martin explained.

However, the Spikes, who were in the midst of their “Save Our Spikes” campaign before the pandemic hit, say they are determined to still host events safely throughout the summer.

“You’ve seen the promotions that the Spikes and Minor League baseball comes up with, we’re treating these events the same way, so we’re working on a lot of things,” Walker exclaimed.

Both the Curve and Spikes will host Independence Day festivities at their ballparks.

While the Curve have not made a final decision on whether people will be allowed in the stadium for the fireworks, the Spikes are selling tickets for people to watch the Central PA 4th Fest from Medlar Field.

As for the future, both general managers are confident baseball will return in 2021.

“I do anticipate professional baseball here at Medlar Field next year and beyond,” Walker said.

“We’re here to stay,” Martin added.