A timeline of Coronavirus in PA

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Over the past three months, Pennsylvanians have watched the novel Coronavirus grow from a foreign concern to a disease that has affected our friends, family members and even ourselves.

Regardless of if you have caught it or not, every person has felt the impact since the virus came into our borders on March 6.

The economy has shut down. All non-life-essential businesses were ordered to close along with all schools for the rest of the year. On April 1, Governor Wolf put all of Pennsylvania under a “stay at home” order.

While the curve is starting to flatten, we still have a long road to recovery ahead of us.

Timeline:

March 6 – The first cases of Coronavirus are discovered in Wayne and Delaware county.

March 11- WHO declares COVID-19 a world pandemic.

March 13– President Trump declares a national emergency.

March 16: Governor Wolf orders all school and park programs to close for two weeks, encourages social distancing.

March 18– The first Coronavirus related death in Pennsylvania.

March 19– Governor Wolf orders all non-life-essential businesses to shut down their physical locations.

March 20– The first COVID-19 case comes to Central Pennsylvania, in Centre County.

March 25– Pennsylvania has over 1,000 cases of Coronavirus.

March 27– President Trump signs a 3 trillion dollar Economic Relief Package for all Americans.

March 30– The White House approves a major disaster declaration for Pennsylvania.

April 1– The “stay at home” order is extended to include the entire state of Pennsylvania.

April 3– Pennsylvania has over 100 COVID-19 related deaths, Governor Wolf mandates that all Pennsylvanians wear masks when going outside.

April 8– Coronavirus is in all 67 counties of Pennsylvania. Governor Wolf orders all hospitals and health facilities in the state to share their personal protective gear.

April 9– Governor Wolf announces that schools will remain closed for the rest of the year.

April 10– Governor Wolf orders the early release of 1,800 inmates from state prisons to combat the spread of COVID-19.

April 13– Governor Wolf announced the three-step process Pennsylvania will take to get back to the “new normal.”

April 15– Dr. Rachel Levine signs an executive order protecting those who remain working at life-essential businesses during the pandemic.

April 16– President Trump announces a three-step plan to open the nation’s economy back up “within a matter of weeks.” Senate Bill 613 is approved by the House and Senate to re-open Pennsylvania businesses, but the bill is expected to get a veto.