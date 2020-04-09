A Somerset County woman is helping give back in her community by making masks

HOLLSOPPLE, SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ Plus) — A Somerset County woman is helping to make a difference in her community by making masks.

“There’s a need for masks out there for the general public, they’re all supposed to wear a mask and they can’t find them because you can’t buy them,'” says quilter Linda Varner.

She is trying to meet that need by sewing masks.

“It’s the only way I can help. It’s the only way I can give back because I can’t give back any other way because I’m limited on where I can go…Quilting or making masks gives me something to do,” says Varner.

She and six other volunteers started making masks about two weeks after she saw an email from Zimmerman’s Quilt Shop in New Enterprise.

“They said there was a dire need for masks for Conemaugh Hospital and they had a pattern there. So I downloaded the pattern and printed it and said what the heck I can make masks. I’ve got tons of extra fabric and I can use my fabric because I don’t need to go buy it.”

Over those two weeks, she and the others have made nearly 400 masks for hospitals, nursing homes and the public. Those masks have been sent to Alaska, Austria and even Ireland.

Even while working, she says they’re still social distancing.

“We have opposite ends of the room, I have two machines so we’re just going to town.”

“People find out about us and they just ask and it’s been a real blessing. It’s nice to bless others and that’s what we’re doing….we’re just taking the time to bless others,” says Varner.

To find out how you can get involved, she says to give the Oakland United Methodist Church in Johnstown a call at 814-269-3678.