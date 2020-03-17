JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ Plus) — A local boy is giving back for his birthday in Cambria County.

“Colin is one of the most generous kids I’ve ever met,” says Colin’s mom Meaghan Chirillo.

Colin just turned six years old and had a very special birthday.

Instead of asking for presents for himself, he asked for donations to a local charity or organization.

“We talked about different charities, we talked about the humane society, we talked about Cuddles4Kids and what each place did. When he heard about the humane society, he decided that’s it, I really want to help the animals,” says his mom.

“I thought they were sad and just wanted them to feel happy,” says Colin of the animals at the shelter.

He loves animals, especially his dog Hunter and their two cats.

“I like whenever he sits on the couch and I can sit by him, relax and pet him.”

“We had told him that Hunter was from a shelter so really took to that. We also rescued two cats, my husband brought them home from the woods so it really just fit in with our family that we wanted to help the animals and wanted to teach him about giving back,” says his mom.

Colin’s selfless act will go a long way.

“Those donations then help us to function on a day to day basis,” says Jessica Vamos, Executive Director for the Humane Society of Cambria County.

Colin might not be the last Chirillo to do it.

“His sister has already said she wants to do it for her birthday.”