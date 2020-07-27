A Johnstown family is bringing the community together through a garden

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ Plus) — A Johnstown family is bringing the Hornerstown community together through a garden.

From an apartment building, to a blighted property to now a beautiful garden…the Hornerstown Community Garden is transforming the area.

The Gunby’s love gardening and created the garden about four years ago.

“I wanted to turn all these abandoned blighted lots in Hornerstown because Hornerstown has a bad rep. Hornerstown in Johnstown has a bad like ghetto rep and I just want to beautify it you know. I don’t care what it takes to do it, I just want to do it,” said Sheldon Gunby.

“People coming taking a tomato, taking a cabbage…I love that I love the community part about it like my mom said. It’s nice to just grow something, watch it grow and give it out…you know even though we put our own money into this, we don’t charge it’s all free. We like to give it out just because it’s like family. You would do it for your family but the whole community is a family,” Gunby continued.

Folks come from all over Johnstown to get free vegetables. Right now they have three lots and are looking to transform those other lots into gardens like this one.

“We did have some donations but mostly this year we put in our own money because of the COVID,” said Theresa Elchin-Gunby.

Sheldon’s mom says it’s been tough but with a recent string of donations from the community, they’ll be able to fund those other properties and change them from blight to light.

Sheldon says even if you’re not able to donate monetarily, there is something even bigger that you can do.

“An even bigger help than donations is message me, call me and say hey can I come pull a weed or two even if it’s just a few. Just show some support, pull some weeds, pick some veggies, come see me. That means more to me than the donations just come see me and I’ll show you the garden, I’ll show you what I’m doing and that excites me ane means more to me than money.”

Sheldon does ask you to reach out to him if you would like vegetables or like to help, and you can find him on Facebook by clicking here.