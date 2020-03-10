A few local comic books fans are now graphic novel creators

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ Plus) — A few long-time comic books fans in Johnstown are now graphic novel creators.

K. Brandon Wilt is the owner of Bent Wookee Comix in Johnstown and also the creator and artist of the graphic novel Six in the Mourning.

He started writing the novel about 20 years ago.

“The idea of doing a graphic novel and creating your own characters and telling your own story…that was really the inspiration for me,” says Wilt.

The main premise of the story revolves around six characters dealing with a shared loss.

“Everyone has to come to terms and everyone does in a different way, That’s what the story is about, how each one deals with that loss and the friendships that bind everyone together,” says Jay Heptner, writer for Six in the Mourning.

They say they wanted to create something a little different.

“There are already so many superhero books out there. The medium is so open to doing pretty much any type of story,” says Wilt.

“It’s not the normal novel, it’s not the normal comic. It’s similar in tone to different things but there’s a different twist to it which I think a lot of people would find interesting and enjoy to read,” says Heptner.

He says it’s relatable too.

“I guarantee you’ll be able to identify with at least one of the characters, either that’s you or someone you know. I think it’s easy to get lost in the story. Everyone is going through some sort of loss in their life so it’s definitely a relable story.”

There are currently four editions released on their website with the fifth coming in October.

You can read the novel for free on their website by clicking here.

Bent Wookee Comix is located on 127 Fairfield Avenue in Johnstown and is open from Wednesday to Saturday.

More information about the comic shop can be found by clicking here by clicking here.