814 Lanes & Games nearing completion, hoping for November opening

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ Plus) — The former Richland Lanes in Johnstown, newly named 814 Lanes & Games, is well on its way to reopening. The facility is getting a complete revamp.

“We are touching almost every part of the building in some way. We’ve put in new electric, new HVAC, we have new flooring and new furniture coming in,” said Chris Hogue, Managing Partner.

New electric and HVAV aren’t the exciting upgrades this facility is getting though.

“We’re adding in a state of the art laser tag facility with up to 24 players with some really really cool features, we are also adding in two escape rooms, one’s a 30-minute experience as well as a traditional 60-minute experience. We’re putting in 40 arcade games and we’re also putting in the world’s number one virtual reality. It’s a four-player game called Hologate and it has games for all ages and experience levels,” said Hogue.

Features like this in one facility are featured in cities like Pittsburgh and Philadelphia but not many cities in-between.

“We have the food and beverage and the entertainment so you can come here and eat and you can play in your escape room, you can play a game of laser tag, you can play in the arcade-like a Dave & Busters and you can have your meal all at the same time,” said Bobby Hogue, Managing Partner.

Richland Lanes had been a staple in the Johnstown area for years until it closed down earlier this year for construction and because of COVID-19, but the Hogues say bowling will be back in Johnstown.

“We will have league bowling seven nights a week through the winter and in the summer we’ll have the youth programs and then the leagues as well…so we definitely, even though we removed some of the lanes and adding other attractions, we are still a bowling anchored facility,” said Bobby.

The whole project will cost around $1 million and will also bring 40-50 new jobs to the area. The Hogues are hoping for a November opening.