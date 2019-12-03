12th annual Portage Winterfest coming next weekend

PORTAGE, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Portage’s 12th annual Winterfest is coming to the area next weekend.

The festival celebrates and recognizes local businesses in their own unique way.

Bonnie Fox, the owner of The Chatterbox on Main Street, says they’ll have lots happening after the traditional sleigh ride on Friday night.

“The sleigh will board across from our shop and then you’ll come inside afterward and have hot chocolate.”

She says they will also have musical entertainment for visitors.

Another business participating is S&T Bank, which is featuring nutcrackers made by businesses in the area.

“It’s just a plain blank slate and they decorate the nutcracker designed around their business,” says branch manager, Mary Anne Brunnet.

She says the nutcrackers will all be voted on by the community to see whose design was the best, with all of the money going back to Winterfest.

Fox says Winterfest helps to bring in more visitors to the area.

“It brings a lot of people in town and even a lot of people will take the sleigh ride and say ‘well we’ve never been to Portage.’ Then they’ll find a schedule and say ‘we can go to the historical society, we can go to the library.'”

Winterfest promises to hold a wide variety of attractions for every member of the family.