10 things to do this weekend in Central pa.

(WTAJ)– The holidays are right around the corner so that means it is time to get into the spirit! Check out these events happening in our area.

1. Cans for Christmas – Ghostbusters: Afterlife (Huntingdon County)

You can check out the newest Ghostbuster’s movie for only zero dollars! That’s right, no cash is needed, but you do need to bring along cans of food for the Salvation Army.

Cans for Christmas will take place at the Clifton 5 theater on Sunday, Nov. 21 at 4 p.m. Adults will need four cans and three for each child. All donations will go to help the Salvation Army this holiday season. Don’t forget to bring along some cash too. After all, what’s a movie without fresh hot popcorn?

The latest installment of the Ghostbusters franchise takes place more than 30 years after Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, and Earnie Hudson busted down Vigo the Carpathian in Ghostbusters II.

For more info, you can reach out to the Huntingdon Chamber of Commerce.

2. Annual Tree Lighting Festivities at Indian Lake Marina (Somerset County)

Indian Lake Marina will be hosting their Annual Tree Lighting to kick off the holiday season. The festivities kick off at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20 leading into a concert at 8 p.m.The Marina will have new pontoons on display along with various food, drink, and artisan vendors. Seeds of Love with Wreaths and poinsettias, Shara’s Candies. Custom Cakes & Cookies, Tall Pines Distillery, Laurel Mountain Made Pet Products, Greenhouse Arcade Taco Truck will all be there.

A bonfire and fireworks will take place at dark and the 80s band Ridgemont High will put on a show beginning at 8 p.m. up at The Lodge at Indian Lake.

For more information, you can check out the Indian Lake Marina’s Facebook event.

3. Downtown Johnstown’s ‘Light Up Night’ (Cambria County)

The Christmas Tree in Johnstown is nearly ready to light up with one week before the Light Up Night event scheduled for Nov. 19.

Soon, Downtown Johnstown will turn into it’s annual winter wonderland as they officially flip the switch, lighting up the Christmas tree and surrounding area.

The Hometown Christmas Stoll and Light Up Night takes place Friday, Nov. 29, from 6 to 8 p.m. and is free to attend.

There will be inflatable balloons, floats, live music, food trucks and a special appearance from Santa himself. The Christmas stroll will take up Main Street between Walnut Street and Franklin Street, and of course, the main attractions will be located in Central Park.

Volunteers from local businesses and organizations have been working on setting everything up ahead of the event since Nov. 8.

“Downtown is the heart of the community,” Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership wrote on their website. “It’s not Christmas ‘till you bring the family to Downtown Johnstown.”

4. Nittany Knights Barbershop Chorus (Clearfield County)

The Nittany Knights Men’s A Capella Chorus will bring their close harmony a capella sound to Clearfield this Sunday, Nov. 21, at 3 p.m.

The chorus will be singing popular songs from several different decades at the Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre (CAST). They also have a few ballads and show tunes as well as a couple of barbershop classics. They’ll top off the event with holiday favorites in the unique four-part barbershop style, they said.

Tickets for the event can be purchased online or at the CAST office.

For more information, head to our website.

5. Winterfest Parade (Blair County)

The holidays are starting in downtown Hollidaysburg on Sunday, Nov. 21 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. At the event, the community will be able to watch floats pass by and hear the sounds of the bands as they perform in the 2021 Winterfest Parade.

Also, at the parade will be a section for letters to Santa as well as donation centers. Guests will be able to donate food to the Food Drive for American Rescue Workers and donate toys for the Toy Collection for USMC Toys for Tots.

6. Pittsburgh Light Up Night (Allegheny County)

Pittsburgh’s annual Light Up Night in downtown will return Saturday, Nov. 20 starting at 11 a.m.

The day will begin with live music surrounding Market Square. Music and entertainment will continue throughout the whole night with a variety of food and drinks available. Starting at 5 p.m., the City of Pittsburgh Tree Lighting will begin followed by a firework display. Then, at 6 p.m. the Highmark Christmas Tree Lighting will occur with another firework display following.

To close the night, a fireworks spectacular will begin at 9:30 p.m. The entire day is free admission.

For more information on the event as well as a breakdown of music performances and locations, visit the Downtown Pittsburgh Holiday’s website

7. Santa Paws (Blair County)

Grab the paw-fect Christmas photo at Baker Mansion on both Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Guests are invited to bring their own camera and pets to take a photo with Santa on the barker mansion porch. Each photo will cost $10 per family/pet photo, 10% of all proceeds will be donated to the Central Pa. Humane Society.

Visit the Blair County History website for more information on upcoming events at Baker Mansion.

8. Holiday Nights on the Lake (Blair County)

For the 25th year, Holiday Lights on the Lake will return to Lakemont Park for opening weekend on Friday, Nov. 19. The light display will run from Nov. 19 to Jan. 9 2022 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

The light show covers over 50 acres of land with more than one million lights with special experiences such as a visit to Santa’s workshop or a view of the Model Train display. Santa’s Workshop will be open from Saturday, Nov. 20 to Thursday, Dec. 23, masks are required when inside.

For more information on holiday festivities at Lakemont Park, visit their website.

9. Winter Reflections Craft Show 2021 (Centre County)

The South Hills School of Business and Technology in State College will be hosting the 2021 Winter Reflections Craft Show.

The school located at 480 Waupelani Drive, State College, will have a large variety of vendors featuring locally crafted holiday decorations such as handcrafted gifts, Tupperware, photography, ornaments and more,

The show takes place this Saturday, Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free and masks will be required.

For more information, visit their Facebook page.

10. Christmas ‘Giving Thanks’ Market (Cambria County)

If you’re needing to do some holiday shopping this weekend, head to the Johnstown Galleria for their Christmas ‘Giving Thanks’ Market.

The event taking place from Friday, Nov. 19 through Sunday, Nov. 21 will feature a wide variety of small businesses that will have a portion of their set-up fee donated to help area veterans during the holiday season.

Shop various crafters, local authors, unique gifts and more. You can even personalize a greeting card for a local veteran, hang a star on a tree for your favorite veteran and donate a food item during a veteran food drive.

The market will also have children’s activities including a Christmas train and a visit with Santa.

Visit the Johnstown Galleria website for more information.