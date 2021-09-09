10 things to do this weekend in Central Pa.

(WTAJ)– Enjoy the sunshine this weekend and head out to these events happening in your area!

1. Heritage Festival (Cambria County)

The Laurel Highlands Historical Village will hold the 3rd annual Cambria County Arts and Heritage Festival from Saturday, Sept. 11 to Sunday, Sept. 12 at the Dunman Lake County Park in Ebensburg.

The festival will include an opening ceremony to honor veterans, special speakers for 9/11, and some fun activities like a car show, live music, and Civil War reenactors.

An event schedule can be found below:

Saturday. 9/11

10am-11am Opening Ceremony at Wedding Pavilion Honoring Veterans

All entertainment under the Big Tent at the Vendors Field

11am-12noon. Tammy Carlson-Little

Egyptian Dancer

Noon to 3pm That Oldies Band

3pm to 4pm Bob Beatty Magician

4pm to 7pm The Boomers

7pm Basket Party Drawing

7:30pm- 9:30pm Dan Stonerook

Sunday- 9/12

9am-10am Church Service

Captain J Smith from Titanic(portrayal)

10am-11am President Abraham Lincoln(portrayal)

11am-Noon Tammy Carlson-Little

Egyptian Dancer

Noon to 1:30pm 28th Division Pop Ensemble

“Hit Brigade”

1:30pm-2pm Bob Beatty- Magician

2pm-5pm Rosie & The Jammers

More information on the event can be found on the Cambria County Arts & Heritage Festival’s Facebook page.

2. Farmer Jubilee (Somerset County)

(BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

The 69th annual Farmers and Threshermen’s Jubilee started Tuesday, Sept. 7 and will continue until Sunday, Sept. 12 in Rockwood, Pa on Kingwood Road.

At the event will be butter churning, corn shelling, antique tractors, blacksmithing, steam engines and more.

Children under 12-years-old can enter for free, adults are asked to pay a donation of $5 per person to enter the jubilee. Only service animals are permitted on the grounds.

The jubilee is sponsored by and benefited for the New Centerville and Rural Volunteer Fire Company. More information such as a full event schedule can be found on the jubilee’s website.

3. Sandyvale Wine Experience (Cambria County)

Credit for the photos of the wine festival goes to Bryan Smith

What better way to kick off the fall season than with a wine festival? The Sandyvale Wine Experience will host 13 wineries from across Pennsylvania and gourmet food vendors on Sept. 11 at 2 p.m.

General admission tickets are $25. You must be at least 21 years old to attend and you must have a valid photo ID. Visit the Sandyvale Memorial Gardens website to purchase tickets.

WINERIES ATTENDING

Bee Kind Winery

Bushy Run Winery

Deer Creek Winery

Hungry Run Wine Cellars

Laurel Mountain Winery

Juniata Valley Winery

The Winery at Wilcox

Woody Lodge Winery

Allegheny Cellars Wine

Wine O’Clock Somewhere Winery

Novosel, LLC

Starr Hill Vineyard & Winery

Wapiti Ridge Wine Cellars

VENDORS

Tastefully Simple

Premier Designs

Little Dippers Mixes

Moore Fine Woodworking

Nebula Formations

Re-Wined Girls

The Artique Gallery

Bob Hancock Photography

Sarinas Satchels

Bundle of Brittanys Barkery

Gahagan Farms

Linda McGough Clothing & Accessories

Thee Amish Store

The Body Shop at Home

Lambcakes

Melanie Boyer

Studio U

4. Sestercentennial Parade (Bedford County)

Celebrate 250 years of Bedford County with the Sestercentennial parade!

The parade will take place on Sept. 11 at 2 p.m. The parade route will start at the National Museum of the American Coverlet Museum on South Juliana Street in Bedford.

Bedford County was the ninth county to be established in Pennsylvania in the year 1771.

5. Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville (Somerset County)

Visitors to the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa., participate in a sunset memorial service on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, as the nation prepares to mark the 18th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Although the observance for the 20th anniversary of 9/11 at Flight 93 National Memorial site is closed to the public, there are other programs being offered that anyone can attend to commemorate the 40 people that lost their lives onboard Flight 93.

On Sept. 9, 10 and 12, a “Witness to History” speaker series will involve military and civilian air response officials, creators of the memorial and first responders as they recount their experiences on September 11, 2001.

On Sept. 10, there will be a Luminaria Ceremony at 7:30 p.m. At the ceremony, 40 candle lanterns will be placed at the Wall of Names to serve as a moving tribute to the passengers and crew members of Flight 93. It will also feature live music from the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra.

On Sept. 11, the memorial site will open after 3 p.m. to the public for an hour-long Memorial Tribute Concert performance by the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra at the Memorial Plaza.

For more information on these programs, head the to the Flight 93 National Memorial website.

6. “Great Create” at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art (Blair County)

take a trip to the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art in Altoona

This Sunday, create your own art at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art (SAMA) from noon to 4 p.m., which will become part of the “Almost Endless” art exhibit. This exhibit celebrates the role creativity plays in society, according to their website.

Guests will be given a 4” x 6” blank canvas or piece of paper to create their own masterpiece that can be hung in the museum or taken home.

The event is free, however, guests must RSVP online. For more information, head to the SAMA website.

7. Fall into Flowers at Punxsutawney Garden Club (Jefferson County)

Flowers are pictured at the Pere Lachaise cemetery on November 1, 2015 in Paris during the All-Saints Day. AFP PHOTO / LIONEL BONAVENTURE (Photo credit should read LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images)

Enjoy the end of summer with Autumn quickly approaching with the Punxsutawney Garden Club Saturday, Nov. 11. The event runs from 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and will feature guest speaker Doug Oster of KDKA’s garden talk show.

Get out those green thumbs and grab a $20 ticket from Roseman’s Florist Downtown. The price of admission includes brunch with beverages, goodie bags with gifts and recipes, and free bulbs! There will even be a basket raffle.

For more information about this event, click here.

8. Live Music with Mountain Melodies and Walking Stick Carving (Elk County)

Head on out to the Elk County Visitors Center in Benezette, Pa. Mountain Melodies will perform from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and there will be a walking stick carving demonstration from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12.

Local folk band Mountain Melodies will perform for your listening enjoyment. Donations will be accepted and all proceeds go towards the Gladys Schultz Memorial Scholarship. Artisan Nelson Haas will be onsite demonstrating the craft of carving walking sticks.

For more information about the event, click here.

9. Hollidaysburg Heritage Guided Tours (Blair County)

Head to Hollidaysburg this weekend for a walk through history.

Starting this Saturday, Sept. 11, Hollidaysburg Heritage Guided Tours will take attendees interested in history, architecture, engineering marvels or just educational fun through the community of Hollidaysburg.

Guests will have the option of participating in one of two tours. The Port Hollidaysburg Tour will feature the areas great transportation hub of the Canal Basin. The Historic Homes Tour will feature residences over a century old and will inform guests on who built and lived in them.

Registrants will also have the opportunity to start the tour with an informative brunch at the Historic US Hotel & Tavern. To register for a tour and more information can be found by visiting Hollidaysburg Heritage guided Tours website.

10. ISMA Supermodifieds at Jennerstown Speedway (Somerset County)

The roar of 800 horsepower engines will be heard in Somerset County this Saturday, Sept. 11 as Jennerstown Speedway hosts the ISMA Supermodifieds. These crazy-looking racing machines called Supermodifieds use every available piece of aerodynamics and engine power to produce thrilling high-speed racing. The below graphic illustrates what makes Supermodifieds unique.

The event will also feature the tracks regular 5 divisions including Late Models, Modifieds, Pro Stocks, Street Stocks and Charges. Adult tickets for the race are $25 and kids 12 and under are free. For tickets and more information visit www.jennerstown.org.