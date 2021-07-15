10 things to do this weekend in Central Pa.

(WTAJ)– Get out of the house this weekend by going to these events happening around Central Pa.

1. Weakland’s Summer Bash – Truck and Tractor Pull

The image is showing a truck pull.

This weekend starting at 7 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. Saturday, head to Weakland’s Mechanic Shop in Chestnut Springs, Cambria County, to watch the tractor and truck pull presented by Smoke and Speed Pulling Series.

Admission is $10, and kids 12 and under may enter for free. Food will be available for purchase as well. Additionally, a live-feed will be available at Smoke and Speed’s website if you’re unable to attend.

On Friday, the show will feature: Limited Pro/Mod Turbo, Super-farm Tractors, 10K Open Tractors, Pro-Stock Semis, Unlimited Street Diesel, Limited Pro Stock Diesel, Pro-Street Diesel, Street Gas and 7,600-pound RWYB 4×4 Trucks.

On Saturday, the show will feature: Limited Pro/Mod Turbo, Super-farm Tractors, 10K Open Tractos, Workstock Diesle, Small Block Gas 4×4, Unlimited Street Diesel, Limited Pro-Stock Diesel, Pro-Street Diesel Trucks, Pro-Stock Gas 4×4, Street Gas, Super-Stock Diesel and Street Semis.

Or more information, head to the event Facebook page.

2. Coal Tubin’ at Stoneycreek River

Come tubing at Stoneycreek River in Johnstown

Rent a tube and float down the Stonycreek River in Johnstown. Weather and water level permitting, Coal Tubin’ is available for the rest of the summer, and it lasts two to three hours.

Online costs start $10 for kids 12 and under and $20 for adults on weekdays per tube. On the weekends, it’s $25 per tube for adults. These adult prices reflect their orange tubes. Purple and green tubes cost $25 on weekdays and $30 on weekends. There’s even a cooler tube that allows you to bring a mid-large sized cooler filled with drinks.

Prices in person will be slightly higher.

Additionally, you can book a shuttle that will take you to the drop-in location. These rates start at $15 online.

River tubin’ isn’t the only thing they offer. There’s also whitewater tubin’, inflatable kayaking and whitewater rafting if you’re up for a bit more of a thrill rather than a float downriver.

The check-in office is located at 100 Station Street in Johnstown.

For more information, head to the FAQ on their website or visit their Facebook page.

3. Support small businesses at the Duncansville Community Days

Come to Duncansville Park for Dunkinsville Community Days

Located at Duncansville Park, this three-day event is an opportunity to raise money and help local non-profit businesses in the surrounding area.

Starting Thursday, July 15 there will be vendors and shows that interchange throughout the weekend with a firework finale to close out the event Saturday night, July 17. A complete of vendors, shows and registration for certain events can be found on the Duncansville Community Days Facebook page.

4. Visit a lighting attraction in State College at Calder Way

Come see some gorgeous lights at Calder Way between Fraser and Pugh St. at State College

Starting Thursday, July 15 Calder Way between Fraser and Pugh Streets will be closed to vehicles and open to pedestrians for a “one of a kind experience.” This walkway will include a lighting attraction, additional outdoor seating, outdoor family movies, community engagement activities and interchangeable public art.

Can’t make it this weekend? Don’t worry, this walkway will be open every Thursday through Sunday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

To learn more about the event, visit the Downtown State College website or Facebook page.

5. Jefferson County Fair

FILE – In this Aug. 9, 2018, file photo, fair-goers attend The State Fair of West Virginia at the State Fairgrounds in Fairlea, W.Va. West Virginia has seen a higher percentage of residents depart than any other state in the past decade. (Craig Hudson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP, File)

Head to the Jefferson County Fair!

At the Jefferson County Fair, there’s something for everyone! It kicks off July 18 and runs until July 24. Check out livestock, watch the 2021 Fair Royalty pageant or check out the different exhibits where you can get fruits, vegetables, dairy products and arts and crafts. There will also be carnival rides and various aninmal shows. Admission is $9 per person and children age 2 and under are admitted for free. If you want to buy a pass for the whole week, they are available for $36 until July 19 at 5 p.m.

SCHEDULE

SUNDAY

1:30 P.M. – OPENING CEREMONIES AND FAIR ROYALTY CONTEST

12 P.M. – GARDEN TRACTOR PULL

MONDAY

9 A.M. – MINI HORSE SHOW

10 A.M. – RABBIT JUDGING

2 P.M. – BAR C RANCH PETTING ZOO

5 P.M. – CARNIVAL OPENS

5 TO 8 P.M. – TANGO JAM & JR

5:45 P.M. – SHEEP & GOAT SHOWS

6 P.M. AND 8 P.M. – SCOTT’S MAGIC SHOW

For the full schedule you can visit: https://jeffcofair.com/schedule/fair-week-schedule/

The Jefferson County Fairgrounds is located at 1514 PA-28 Brookville, PA.

6. Colonel Murphy Civil War Days

Image is an old house from the Civil War

Any history buff in the area should check out the Colonel Murray Civil War Days event held in two different locations in Blair County on July 17 and 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guests can visit the Historic Hollidaysburg Inc. House Museum or the Jacob Walters 1820 Log Cabin Homestead in Duncansville. Reenactors will demonstrate what life was like during the Civil War. A presentation will also be done on the life of Hollidaysburg resident Colonel William Murray, who was the first officer from Pennsylvania killed in the Civil War.

Tickets are $10 per person. Children 15 and under can get into the event for free. They can be purchased on the day of the event at the HHI House or the Log Cabin, or you can purchase them in advance at CopyRite Hollidaysburg.

You can also check out a Civil War band concert featuring the 46th Pennsylvania Regiment Band at the gates of Highland Hall on July 18 at 3 p.m.

7. The Valley Flyer

The image is a flyer advertising the Valley Flyer train ride

ALL ABOARD! Take a trip the whole family can enjoy with the Everett Railroad on a steam engine round-trip between Hollidaysburg and Brookes Mills.

Adults are $12, children are $8, kids under 3 are free and only $11 for seniors.

The train leaves the station on Sunday, July 18 around 1 p.m.

For more information, you can visit The Valley Flyer event page on Facebook.

8. 24th Annual QIDC 100 Mile Yard Sale

The image is a flyer for the upcoming QIDC 100 Mile Yard Sale.

Get your weekend started early with one HUNGRED miles of treasure hunting with the 24th annual event that kicks off on Friday, July 16 and runs through Saturday, July 17.

This event runs from Shawville to Medix Run and From Weedville to Sinnemahoning.

There are several small towns along the route for everyone to enjoy stopping in.

For more information visit QIDC’s website.

9. Bottle Works Ethnic Arts Center Honors Steve Ditko

Image of Steve Ditko

Comic book enthusiasts will have a chance this weekend to admire the artwork of a Johnstown native behind one of the world’s most notable superheroes.

The Bottle Works Ethnic Arts Center will be honoring artist Steve Ditko who was the co-creator and original artist behind Spider-Man with an eight-week exhibition. Ditko also worked for Marvel Comics, DC Comics and other publishers.

The exhibition called, “Hometown Heroes—Steve Ditko,” will be featured in the main galleries at the ArtWorks building. Artwork throughout Ditko’s career will be highlighted and visitors will also have the opportunity to learn more about him.

Bottle Works will also have a special exhibit for artists to express how the work of Ditko has inspired them.

More information on this exhibit and upcoming events can be found on the Bottle Works Facebook page.

10. Annual Houtzdale Car Show

Image is of a red Cheverolet

An annual car show in Clearfield County will be taking place this Sunday to help fund a special event.

Many great classic cars will be on display at the Houtzdale Car Show on July 18 along Hannah Street. All proceeds raised during the event will benefit the 2021 Houtzdale Days “Kids Day” on July 24 celebrating their 150th Birthday.

The car show will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and awards for best in show will be presented at 4 p.m. The show will also feature food vendors, music and family fun activities.

You can read more about the upcoming Houtzdale Days celebration on their Facebook.