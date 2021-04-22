10 things to do in Central Pa. this weekend

(WTAJ) — There is so much to do this weekend in Central Pa.! From fishing tournaments for kids to a walkthrough of history, there is something for all ages!

1. Head to the 74th Annual Pennsylvania Maple Festival

Maple Festival

The Maple Festival takes place in Meyersdale this weekend, April 24 and 25, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and it offers a wide variety of events during the height of maple production season..

Their schedule of events are as follows, according to their website:

Saturday – April 24, 2021

8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Lions Club Pancake House

9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Festival Park Complex/Quilt Show/Antique Tractor and Farm Machinery Show

9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Meyersdale Train Station Open

9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Hickory Rocker Making Demo with Lee Woida in Festival Park

11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sit & Sip Garden in Festival Park Complex

12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Live entertainment with Michael Christopher in the Festival Park Complex

Sunday – April 25, 2021

8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Lions Club Pancake House

9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Festival Park Complex/Quilt Show/Antique Tractor and Farm Machinery Show

9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Meyersdale Train Station Open

9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Hickory Rocker Making Demo with Lee Woida in Festival Park

10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Truck/Motorcycle/Side by Side/ATV Show on Main and Center Streets

11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sit & Sip Garden in Festival Park Complex

12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Live entertainment with the High Ryder Band in the Festival Park Complex

The Festival Park and Quilt Show Admission is $5 for adults, $1 for children ages 6 through 12 and free for children 5 and under. Commemorative Festival Pins, which allow unlimited access, can be purchased for $10 for one pin or $15 for two pins. For the Sip & Sip Garden Admission, tickets are $10 per person age 21 and above.

The website said parking is available throughout town, and food concessions will be available.

If you cannot make it this weekend, events are also scheduled to take place April 28, April 29, April 30, May 1 and May 2.

For more information, you can head to their Facebook page to check the latest updates.

2. Travel through history at Mayfest Huntingdon

Mayfest Huntingdon

Mayfest takes place Saturday, April 24, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Washington Street in Huntingdon, and it offers a different historical theme in each of the five blocks in downtown Huntingdon, according to their website. It’s free for everyone.

They feature living history programs with dancing, music, reenactors and demonstrations with over 150 vendors. It’s reported that special events include the annual Redbud Quilt Guild Show.

As their website said, “you can literally walk from era to era and mingle in your Woodstock/tie dyes with folks in full-period correct Victorian garb.”

For more information regarding the event, you can visit their website or their Facebook page.

3. Celebrate Earth Day and volunteer to clean up

Prince Gallitzan Park Cleanup

Give back to the Earth by volunteering to clean up Prince Gallitzin State Park

Looking for some volunteer opportunities? The park is holding several cleanup projects Saturday, April 24 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to celebrate Earth Day. There will be different projects for all ages, such as litter pickup, raking, gardening and tree planting. Snacks and water will be provided to everyone who helps out.

To register, you can send the park an email at princegallitzinsp@pa.gov or give the park office a call at 814-674-1000. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, work group sizes will be limited and each person is required to properly wear a mask when social distancing cannot be practiced.

4. Head to the Market

Roadside Treasures Market

Anyone in search of some good deals can visit the Roadside Treasures Saturday Market in Mount Union. You will also be supporting small businesses! There will be multiple vendors starting at 8 a.m. where you will be able to purchase candles, crafts, flea market items, baked goods, antiques and so much more. And if you can’t make it this weekend, the market will be open on the following dates in May: May 1, May 8, May 15 and May 29.

The address is 627 US Highway 522 South, Mount Union, right up from the Nittany Minit Mart.

5. Watch a movie at the Mill Creek Drive In

Mill Creek Drive In

Head to Huntingdon this weekend to watch an outdoor movie at the new Mill Creek Drive In. The Mill Creek Volunteer Fire Company has partnered with the Clifton 5 movie theater to bring a drive-in theater to Huntingdon County. Located at 10050 Firemans Park Lane, the location is capable of holding 200 cars and will be playing double-features. New releases and themed nights are planned for the 2021 season. Visit the Mill Creek Drive-In Facebook page for more information.

6. Attend Car Bazaar Parking Garage Flea Market

Car Bazaar Parking Garage Flea Market

Take a trip to Pittsburgh this weekend for the Car Bazaar Parking Garage Flea Market. The market is a twist on the beloved British car boot sale tradition. Makers, artists, retailers, and sellers offering vintage, second-hand, or recycled items will be selling goods from their car’s “boot” or trunk. The event will feature live music along with hot food and craft cocktails from Downtown restaurants. Face masks will be required for all who attend and social distancing will be in place when possible. Visit CarBazaarPGH.com for event information.

7. Attend Healthy Kids Day hosted by the YMCA of Centre County.

Healthy Kids Day

The commemorate the day, the YMCA will have a full day of fun activities like balloons, food trucks, a Wibit aquatic obstacle course, sports, giveaways, and more.

The event will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 24, in the side lot of the YMCA located in State College. It will end at 4 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

To participate in the Wibit aquatic obstacle course, parents will need to sign up and reserve a designated time for their children to participate, to ensure space is available.

If there is inclement weather, the event will move inside of the gym. For more information on the event, visit the YMCA of Centre County website.

8. Participate in the 2021 Port Matilda Children’s Fishing Derby

Bald Creek Trout Tournament

On Sunday, April 25, the Bald Creek Trout Tournament will be hosting the event for kids. Children 15 years old and younger will be allowed to participate.

They will be divided into five different age ranges:

4-6

7-8

9-10

11-12

13-15

Registration for the Derby will be held at the Port Matilda Community Park from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Fishing will take place from 1-4 p.m. Prizes will be awarded to the 3 longest fish in each age group.

More information can be found on the Bald Eagle Creek Trout Tournament Facebook Page.

9. Partake in food and drinks while traveling the Lumberjack Tasting Trail

Lumberjack Tasting Trail

With over 16 wineries, breweries and distilleries across Clearfield County and beyond, the Lumberjack Tasting Trail is a fun way to take time out of your day to try something new.



To complete the tasting trail, participants must fill out the official Lumberjack Passport. It’s simple! Visit each location, try what the business has to offer and enjoy the experience.



Don’t forget to see what else there is to do to in the area while you’re visiting one of the locations. After completing the passport, you can get a free t-shirt or hat.



A passport card is available through Visit Clearfield County

10. Visit the first-ever “Spring into Books” Book Festival in Bedford

Book Festival in Bedford

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Bedford Arts Cooperative, guests can hear readings from authors, win door prizes and walk around various vendors at the Spring into Books Festival.



Ms. Pennsylvania USA Ambassador and founder of Bookworms Against Bullies, Typhani Russo will be in attendance along with a dozen others featuring live readings.

Admission is free, but donations will be accepted.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.