10 things to do in Central Pa. this weekend

(WTAJ)– This 4th of July marks 245 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776. Check out these fun events happening in Central Pa. this weekend.

1. Summer Thunder at Delgrosso’s Park

Catch Delgrosso Amusement Park’s fireworks show

Join DelGrosso’s on Sunday, the 4th of July, for fun, food and rides before watching their spectacular 4th of July fireworks show.

This year’s theme is “A salute to those who Kept America Going.” Laguna Splash Water Park will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with the park rides open from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Full details can be found on the DelGrosso’s Amusement Park website.

2. Remington Ryde Bluegrass Festival

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 08: Scott Avett of the Avett Brothers performs during the 2012 MLB Fan Cave concert series at the MLB Fan Cave on May 8, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

The Bluegrass festival will take place at Grange Park in Centre Hall from July 1 to July 4. It will take place daily from 2 to 9 p.m. with a wide variety of bluegrass bands with a wide selection of food and craft vendors. Stage performances on Sunday will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Kids 12 and under are free with an adult. Camping lots will also be available.

For more information, you can check out the Remington Ryde Bluegrass Festival online.

3. 2nd Annual American Freedom 300 at Jennerstown Speedway

Another big weekend of racing is coming to Jennerstown Speedway this weekend.

The CARS Tour will be making their visit to the Central Pennsylvania track on Saturday, July 3 for the 2nd Annual American Freedom 300. This 200 lap event will feature some of the country’s best short track racers including series regular Josh Berry who made his NASCAR debut this year driving part-time for JR Motorsports in the XFINITY Series.

These Super Late Model drivers will be competing for the opportunity to take home $20,000. The Jennerstown Pro Late Models will also be racing Saturday in a 100 lap feature race to win $2,500.

Jennerstown also offers an assortment of fun amenities like food and beverage concessions, merchandise trailers, camping, pit access and more.

For ticket information, visit jennerstown.org.

4. . The Sandlot at the Bedford County Fairgrounds Drive-in

The Sandlot movie will be showing at the Bedford County Fairgrounds Silver Lining Drive-In.

The Bedford County Fairgrounds Silver Lining Drive-In will be screening another family-friendly classic this weekend during their summer movie lineup.

This Saturday, 1993’s ‘The Sandlot’ will hit the screen at 9:20 p.m. Gates open to ticket online ticket and pass holders 90 minutes before showtime. Cash sales at the gate begin 60 minutes before showtime. Children 9 and under and free.

Food vendors and sponsor exhibits will also be available on the fairgrounds. Any postponements due to weather will be announced 3 hours before showtime.

To purchase tickets online visit eventbrite.com.

5. Head to Downtown Huntingdon for the Car and Bike Cruise

COMPTON, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 08: A vintage car is seen during Amazon Studios’ “Them” Drive-in Special Screening on April 08, 2021 in Compton, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Amazon Studios’)

In its 36th year, the Huntingdon Car and Bike cruise will return Saturday, July 3 at 5 p.m.

The cruise will start at 6 p.m. with crowds gathering around 5 p.m. After judges announce the winners of each category, guests can enjoy a stroll in downtown Huntingdon enjoying local eateries.

At 9:40 p.m., a firework show will commence from Flagpole Hill.

To learn more about this event visit their website.

6. Go back in time at Fort Roberdeau

Old traditional style homes.

Sunday, July 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., in honor of Independence Day and the 175th Anniversary of Blair County, Fort Roberdeau is hosting an open house with free parking and admission.

Guests can listen in on an 18th-century living interpretation, use a telescope in the observatory and salute the nation’s birth while the Freedom Bell rings from inside the fort.

Since the open house is on the Fourth of July, guests are encouraged to wear red, white and blue!

For more information on this event visit their website.

7. Head out to Curvestock

Altoona Curve stadium.

What’s better than a day at PNG Field? A day at PNG Field with music: the Altoona Curve will be holding Curvestock July 3 with live music from local bands from 4:30 to 10 p.m.

While jamming out to some good tunes, guests will also be able to get some food and enjoy a fireworks display at the end of the night. Tickets are available on the Curve’s website for $5. If you’re a season ticket holder, you get complimentary admission.

For more information visit the Altoona Curve’s website.

8. Learn about American History in Bedford County

Old Bedford Village.

Have you ever wanted to go back in time? You can come pretty close to that at “Becoming Bedford County 1771” at Old Bedford Village.

Learn about life in Bedford County during the 1770s through exhibits and stories told by local historians. You’ll even be able to learn about specific tasks that were important to 18th century life, including blacksmithing and weaving. Stop by July 3 and 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Old Bedford Village is located at 220 Sawblade Rd in Bedford.

For more information visit their website.

9. Big Foot Hunt

Image of “Big Foot hunter”.

Ever dream about catching searching for bigfoot? Well, test your luck at the annual big foot hunt in Cameron County.

On July 3, hunters will search for 4-foot plywood cut-outs of a “big foot” at various historical sites, vistas and hiking trails throughout the county. Each hunter can only find one foot.

A “hunting license” is required as well as a donation of $5. Sales end by 9 p.m. Friday. They can be purchased from the Cameron County Chamber of Commerce and Artisan Center, Driftwood Saloon, Lakeview Store or Sinnemahoning Tavern.

The hunt starts at daylight, and all feet will need to be returned to the Mountaineers Search and Rescue booth, to whom will receive the proceeds.

A total of 12 prizes will be awarded at 2:30 p.m. in downtown Emporium.

10. Summerfest at Lorain/Stonycreek

Image from Photographs with Riss depicting the wine and spirits festival that Lorain/Stoneycreek hosted in June

Join the fun at the Summerfest at the Lorain/Stonycreek trails this weekend. The weekend-long event celebrates summer and Independence Day with activities such as food trucks, live music, vendors and craft beers. There will even be a basket raffle Sunday.

Admission cost $10 for adults and kids 17 and under may enter for free. The proceeds will go toward musicians and sound crew. Any remaining proceeds will go to the trail’s swinging bridge and amphitheater projects.

The schedule is as follows:

Saturday:

Music:

Sound by Mastertrack Productions LLC

11am-1pm Jimi B & The Trix

Jimi B & The Trix 1pm-2pm Bo Moore Acoustic

Bo Moore Acoustic 2pm-4pm Just Defy

Just Defy 4pm-5pm Bob Clawson Acoustic

Bob Clawson Acoustic 5pm-7pm Kevin Dale Band

Kevin Dale Band 7pm-8pm Wounded Moose Acoustic

Wounded Moose Acoustic 8pm-11pm Sourmash

Food Trucks:

Hermes Food Truck

Red’s Texas BBQ

The House of Smoke

Barry’s Italian Ice

Vendors:

Cricket Wireless

Sugaree Style Boutique

Painted in PA – Color Street

Paparazzi

Marlene’s Crafts and Collectibles

PA Air National Guard

Elizabeth Henry’s Homemades

Candles Soaps and Such

Renewal By Anderson

Clementine

Adura Collections

Just Some Essentials

Dinker Do Glass

Kidz.Colorz.Khaos

Christy’s Scentsy

Simply Tiffany

Light Up The Night Novelties

Missyllaneous Crafts

Barrows Woodworks

Simplicity the Clown

Pozie’s Wreath Creations

Flood City Stitch

Hogue’s Fun Factory

Sunday:

Music:

11am-1pm Dallas Marks

Dallas Marks 1pm-2pm Randy Penrod Acoustic

Randy Penrod Acoustic 2pm-4pm Midnight Lights

Midnight Lights 4pm-5pm Brad and Friends Acoustic

Brad and Friends Acoustic 5pm-8pm Six Gun Sally

Sunday Basket Raffle 11am-3:30pm Drawing at 4PM

Basket Donors:

Altoona Curve

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Orchard

Pappy’s

Richland Greens

Makin’ Waves Salon

Kabuki

Sliding Rock Golf Course

The Pie Shoppe

The Boulevard Grill

Main Moon II

DeNunzio’s

Hampton Inn Johnstown

Olive Garden

TAP 814

Habits Beer and Tobacco

Ohio St. Lounge

The Crow’s Nest

Balance Restaurant

Stonebridge Brewing Company

Studio 801 Hair and Nail Salon

Ben Kendig Tattoos

Little’s Beverage



Food Trucks:

Ribs and Bibs Barbecue Company

Barry’s Italian Ice

Adult Beverages:

Levity Brewing Company

Conny Creek Brewing Company

Country Hammer Moonshine

Starr Hill Vineyard & Winery

Vendors:

Painted in PA – Color Street

Paparazzi

Marlene’s Crafts and Collectibles

PA Air National Guard

Elizabeth Henry’s Homemades

Candles Soaps and Such

Renewal By Anderson

Adura Collections

Dinker Do Glass

Kidz.Colorz.Khaos

Light Up The Night Novelties

Kelly Thomas

Barrows Woodworks

Simplicity the Clown To stay up to date on information, visit Lorain/Stonkycreek Hiking Trial’s Facebook.