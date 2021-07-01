10 things to do in Central Pa. this weekend

(WTAJ)– This 4th of July marks 245 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776. Check out these fun events happening in Central Pa. this weekend.
1. Summer Thunder at Delgrosso’s Park
Join DelGrosso’s on Sunday, the 4th of July, for fun, food and rides before watching their spectacular 4th of July fireworks show.
This year’s theme is “A salute to those who Kept America Going.” Laguna Splash Water Park will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with the park rides open from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Full details can be found on the DelGrosso’s Amusement Park website.
2. Remington Ryde Bluegrass Festival
The Bluegrass festival will take place at Grange Park in Centre Hall from July 1 to July 4. It will take place daily from 2 to 9 p.m. with a wide variety of bluegrass bands with a wide selection of food and craft vendors. Stage performances on Sunday will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Kids 12 and under are free with an adult. Camping lots will also be available.
For more information, you can check out the Remington Ryde Bluegrass Festival online.
3. 2nd Annual American Freedom 300 at Jennerstown Speedway
Another big weekend of racing is coming to Jennerstown Speedway this weekend.
The CARS Tour will be making their visit to the Central Pennsylvania track on Saturday, July 3 for the 2nd Annual American Freedom 300. This 200 lap event will feature some of the country’s best short track racers including series regular Josh Berry who made his NASCAR debut this year driving part-time for JR Motorsports in the XFINITY Series.
These Super Late Model drivers will be competing for the opportunity to take home $20,000. The Jennerstown Pro Late Models will also be racing Saturday in a 100 lap feature race to win $2,500.
Jennerstown also offers an assortment of fun amenities like food and beverage concessions, merchandise trailers, camping, pit access and more.
For ticket information, visit jennerstown.org.
4. . The Sandlot at the Bedford County Fairgrounds Drive-in
The Bedford County Fairgrounds Silver Lining Drive-In will be screening another family-friendly classic this weekend during their summer movie lineup.
This Saturday, 1993’s ‘The Sandlot’ will hit the screen at 9:20 p.m. Gates open to ticket online ticket and pass holders 90 minutes before showtime. Cash sales at the gate begin 60 minutes before showtime. Children 9 and under and free.
Food vendors and sponsor exhibits will also be available on the fairgrounds. Any postponements due to weather will be announced 3 hours before showtime.
To purchase tickets online visit eventbrite.com.
5. Head to Downtown Huntingdon for the Car and Bike Cruise
In its 36th year, the Huntingdon Car and Bike cruise will return Saturday, July 3 at 5 p.m.
The cruise will start at 6 p.m. with crowds gathering around 5 p.m. After judges announce the winners of each category, guests can enjoy a stroll in downtown Huntingdon enjoying local eateries.
At 9:40 p.m., a firework show will commence from Flagpole Hill.
To learn more about this event visit their website.
6. Go back in time at Fort Roberdeau
Sunday, July 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., in honor of Independence Day and the 175th Anniversary of Blair County, Fort Roberdeau is hosting an open house with free parking and admission.
Guests can listen in on an 18th-century living interpretation, use a telescope in the observatory and salute the nation’s birth while the Freedom Bell rings from inside the fort.
Since the open house is on the Fourth of July, guests are encouraged to wear red, white and blue!
For more information on this event visit their website.
7. Head out to Curvestock
What’s better than a day at PNG Field? A day at PNG Field with music: the Altoona Curve will be holding Curvestock July 3 with live music from local bands from 4:30 to 10 p.m.
While jamming out to some good tunes, guests will also be able to get some food and enjoy a fireworks display at the end of the night. Tickets are available on the Curve’s website for $5. If you’re a season ticket holder, you get complimentary admission.
For more information visit the Altoona Curve’s website.
8. Learn about American History in Bedford County
Have you ever wanted to go back in time? You can come pretty close to that at “Becoming Bedford County 1771” at Old Bedford Village.
Learn about life in Bedford County during the 1770s through exhibits and stories told by local historians. You’ll even be able to learn about specific tasks that were important to 18th century life, including blacksmithing and weaving. Stop by July 3 and 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Old Bedford Village is located at 220 Sawblade Rd in Bedford.
For more information visit their website.
9. Big Foot Hunt
Ever dream about catching searching for bigfoot? Well, test your luck at the annual big foot hunt in Cameron County.
On July 3, hunters will search for 4-foot plywood cut-outs of a “big foot” at various historical sites, vistas and hiking trails throughout the county. Each hunter can only find one foot.
A “hunting license” is required as well as a donation of $5. Sales end by 9 p.m. Friday. They can be purchased from the Cameron County Chamber of Commerce and Artisan Center, Driftwood Saloon, Lakeview Store or Sinnemahoning Tavern.
The hunt starts at daylight, and all feet will need to be returned to the Mountaineers Search and Rescue booth, to whom will receive the proceeds.
A total of 12 prizes will be awarded at 2:30 p.m. in downtown Emporium.
10. Summerfest at Lorain/Stonycreek
Join the fun at the Summerfest at the Lorain/Stonycreek trails this weekend. The weekend-long event celebrates summer and Independence Day with activities such as food trucks, live music, vendors and craft beers. There will even be a basket raffle Sunday.
Admission cost $10 for adults and kids 17 and under may enter for free. The proceeds will go toward musicians and sound crew. Any remaining proceeds will go to the trail’s swinging bridge and amphitheater projects.
The schedule is as follows:
Saturday:
Music:
Sound by Mastertrack Productions LLC
- 11am-1pm Jimi B & The Trix
- 1pm-2pm Bo Moore Acoustic
- 2pm-4pm Just Defy
- 4pm-5pm Bob Clawson Acoustic
- 5pm-7pm Kevin Dale Band
- 7pm-8pm Wounded Moose Acoustic
- 8pm-11pm Sourmash
Food Trucks:
- Hermes Food Truck
- Red’s Texas BBQ
- The House of Smoke
- Barry’s Italian Ice
Vendors:
- Cricket Wireless
- Sugaree Style Boutique
- Painted in PA – Color Street
- Paparazzi
- Marlene’s Crafts and Collectibles
- PA Air National Guard
- Elizabeth Henry’s Homemades
- Candles Soaps and Such
- Renewal By Anderson
- Clementine
- Adura Collections
- Just Some Essentials
- Dinker Do Glass
- Kidz.Colorz.Khaos
- Christy’s Scentsy
- Simply Tiffany
- Light Up The Night Novelties
- Missyllaneous Crafts
- Barrows Woodworks
- Simplicity the Clown
- Pozie’s Wreath Creations
- Flood City Stitch
- Hogue’s Fun Factory
Sunday:
Music:
- 11am-1pm Dallas Marks
- 1pm-2pm Randy Penrod Acoustic
- 2pm-4pm Midnight Lights
- 4pm-5pm Brad and Friends Acoustic
- 5pm-8pm Six Gun Sally
Sunday Basket Raffle 11am-3:30pm Drawing at 4PM
Basket Donors:
- Altoona Curve
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- The Orchard
- Pappy’s
- Richland Greens
- Makin’ Waves Salon
- Kabuki
- Sliding Rock Golf Course
- The Pie Shoppe
- The Boulevard Grill
- Main Moon II
- DeNunzio’s
- Hampton Inn Johnstown
- Olive Garden
- TAP 814
- Habits Beer and Tobacco
- Ohio St. Lounge
- The Crow’s Nest
- Balance Restaurant
- Stonebridge Brewing Company
- Studio 801 Hair and Nail Salon
- Ben Kendig Tattoos
- Little’s Beverage
Food Trucks:
- Ribs and Bibs Barbecue Company
- Barry’s Italian Ice
Adult Beverages:
- Levity Brewing Company
- Conny Creek Brewing Company
- Country Hammer Moonshine
- Starr Hill Vineyard & Winery
Vendors:
- Painted in PA – Color Street
- Paparazzi
- Marlene’s Crafts and Collectibles
- PA Air National Guard
- Elizabeth Henry’s Homemades
- Candles Soaps and Such
- Renewal By Anderson
- Adura Collections
- Dinker Do Glass
- Kidz.Colorz.Khaos
- Light Up The Night Novelties
- Kelly Thomas
- Barrows Woodworks
Simplicity the Clown To stay up to date on information, visit Lorain/Stonkycreek Hiking Trial’s Facebook.
