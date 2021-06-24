10 things to do in Central Pa. this weekend

(WTAJ)- Summer is officially here! Time to check out some fun events to do this weekend in Central Pa.

1. Head over to Thunder in the Valley (Cambria County)

Rev up your motorcycles and head to Johnstown because Thunder in the Valley is back this year.

The annual Thunder in the Valley motorcycle rally in downtown Johnstown and surrounding areas kicks off , June 24, and ends Sunday, 27. The four-day rally is packed with different events and entertainment across three different venues: Peoples Natural Gas Park, Central Park and the Biker Mall.

There will be headline performances from Colt Ford and Hairball, both who will be at the main stage at Peoples Natural Gas Park . Other notable events include parades, contests, bike services and the annual thrill show.

Shopping vendors will be located throughout each venue for food, apparel, bike gear and beer.

Parking is free for motorcycles throughout the streets of Johnstown, and other automobiles can part in garages on Lincoln, Vine and Main Streets. Other garages are available for parking, but there will be a fee.

In addition to the festivities, the Highlands Health Clinic will also be offering a free COVID-19 vaccine.

The Pfizer vaccine will be available Thursday, Friday and Saturday along with a free funnel cake.

On Thursday and Friday from noon to 5 p.m., they will be available at the State Farm parking lot on Walnut Street. There will be hot dogs, chips and waters for sale as well for $1. Additionally, anyone who receives an insurance quote will be given a gift. All proceeds go toward Highlands Health.

On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the clinic will be set up on Main Street in time for the Grand Thunder Parade.

For more information on this year’s rally, you can see a full preview on our website. You’ll find everything you need to know such as general information, headline bands, other events and vendors.

You can also head to Visit Johnstown PA’s website or head to the Thunder in the Valley Facebook page for the latest updates.

2. Pride Night at Primanti Bros (Blair County)

Image is a flyer for the Pride @ Primanti Bros

While June is almost over, celebrations for LGBTQ+ Pride month are still going strong!

Primanti Bros. in Altoona is having a PRIDE night June 25 from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. with drag performances. Candice Candy, Hexxa, Enigma and Ashlyn Manhattan will perform while guests can try out Pride Punch and rainbow Jell-O shots. You must be at least 21 years old to attend.

Tickets are $10 and are first come first serve. They can be purchased online.

3.Toys for Tots car show (Huntingdon County)

Image is a Toys for Tots bin

Huntingdon County Toys for Tots is holding a car and motorcycle show June 26 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The show will be held in the Huntingdon Plaza in the Ollie’s parking lot and is free to attend. Several vendors will be in attendance, including Witter’s Food Booth and local craft vendors like Blingz.

Check out all the cars and motorcycles in attendance – if you want to show off your own, you can display it for an entry fee of $20 or a donation of $10 and an unwrapped toy!

There will also be a cornhole tournament at the car and motorcycle show. To enter the tournament, it will be $30 to enter or $20 and a donation of an unwrapped toy per person.

If you are interested in registering your car or motorcycle for the show, contact Wendy Williams at 814-386-3550.

4. Visit the Duncansville Farmers Market (Blair County)

Image is from Duncansville Farmers market.

Starting Saturday, June 26, the Duncansville Farmers Market will begin operation at the Hicks United Church parking lot from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. As a preview to the Duncansville Community Days, the market will feature numerous local vendors and food trucks.

Can’t make it this Saturday? No worries! The market will continue operation every other Saturday through September.

For more information on vendors or food trucks that will be available, visit the Farmers Market’s Facebook page.

5. Saturday Night Movies in Talleyrand Park (Centre County)

Image is people sitting outside watching a movie

Enjoy a free outdoor movie with the family this Saturday, June 26.

Bring a chair, blanket and flashlight! Food trucks are available or you can stop by before and grab a bite at a local restaurant. The movie is free to watch, but make sure you bring a few dollars because what’s a movie without popcorn?

Guests can arrive at 7:30 p.m. and the movie will start at dusk. This weekend will feature Grease with John Travolta and Olivia Newton John.

For more information about the event visit their Facebook page.

6. 17th Annual Discovery Days at Lincoln Caverns (Huntingdon County)

Image is the Lincoln Caverns sign

Lincoln Caverns is celebrating 90s years with $9 tickets to the caverns. This weekend, June 26 and 27, is the 17th annual Discovery Days.

There’s lots and lots for the family of all ages and sizes to discover. From ‘Batty about Bats’ to ‘Fossil Fanatics’ there’s something that will entertain and educate everyone.

Be sure to check out Discovery Days on the Lincoln Caverns website to see what might interest you!

For more information about this event visit their website.

7. Loyalhanna Brewfest 2.1 (Westmoreland County)

Image of a draft beer

A perfect event to attend this Saturday is the Loyalhanna Brewfest 2.1.

This outdoor festival located at the Watershed Farm in Ligonier will feature beer tasting at multiple craft breweries in the area as well as food vendors and live music by the band, Right Turn Clyde.

Tickets for the event start at $25 each and includes parking, admission, unlimited tastings and a commemorative pilsner glass. Discounted tickets for $10 will be available to designated drivers. Those who attend must be 21 years of age or older.

All proceeds from the event will go to the Loyalhanna Watershed Association’s water and land conservation projects. Chairs and blankets can be brought to the event. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. rain or shine.

8. Martinsburg Memorial Park 100th birthday celebration (Blair County)

fireworks

Morrison’s Cove Memorial Park will be celebrating their 100 year anniversary this weekend with various fun activities.

Starting Friday, June 25, the event will run every day leading up to the Fourth of July. The event Saturday will feature food and craft vendors along with a fireworks show later in the evening.

The park’s pool will also be open during the fireworks for a night swim. Musician James Grove will be performing country tunes, rock and roll as well as original songs from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. There is no cost for admission.

Visit their Facebook page for more information on this event.

9. Punxsutawney festival in the park (Jefferson County)

Image is a Ferris Wheel from a festival

Bring out the family to the Punxsutawney festival Saturday, June 26, at Barclay Square and admission is free for all guests so bring many friends and family.

There will be many events such as live music, food, a bike rodeo, a car and bike show, an exotic animal exhibit, arts and crafts for all and many more

If you can’t make it the 26 then don’t worry as the festival runs all week till July 3. The festival begins at 11 a.m. and goes until 9p.m. each day.

For more information visit their Facebook page or the Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce’s website.

10. Looking ahead: Summer Thunder at Delgrosso’s Amusement Park (Blair County)

If you’re thinking about staying in for the fireworks you don’t have to miss out! WTAJ will be live at DelGrosso’s with a 4th of July TV Special that viewers can also watch right from the website beginning at 9:00 p.m. with fireworks to start at 10 p.m.

Image is from Summer Thunder at Delgrosso’s Amusement Park

Even though Summer Thunder at Delgrosso’s will not be happening this weekend, guests can plan in advance to catch a wild fireworks show.

Delgrosso’s Amusement Park will be hosting Summer Thunder, a fireworks show, on July 4 from 9:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Laguna Splash will be closed at 7 p.m. with food stands in the waterpark staying open till 10 p.m. While Delgrosso’s park rides and food stands will be open till 11 p.m. Rides will be closed during the fireworks show.

There will be a change in traffic patterns for the fireworks show at 10:30 p.m.

For more information on Delgrosso’s Summer Thunder event visit their website.