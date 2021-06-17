10 things to do in Central Pa. this weekend

(WTAJ)– From all of us at WTAJ we want to wish every father out there a happy Father’s Day! Spend some quality time with dad at these events.

1. Join the June Demo Derby (Cambria County)

Demolition Derby

On Saturday, June 19, beginning at 11 a.m., head to the American Legion County Fairground Track to watch cars destroy other cars at the June Demo Derby.

Spectator admission is $10, and children 10 and under may enter for $5. The race itself will begin at 1 p.m. A food truck will be on site, so it’s a good idea to bring extra cash with you.

For car drivers, pre-registration is $25 and due by 4 p.m. Friday at their office. Head the Cambria County Fair website to find the registration form. At the day of the event, car drivers can register for $30.

Trophies will be awarded to Heat Winners and 1 & 2 in Features.

8 Cylinder, Vans and 4 & 6 Cylinders may win cash prizes of up to $1,000.

2. Head to the Coalport Street Fair (Clearfield County)

2019 Coalport Street Fair

After being canceled last year due to COVID-19, the Coalport Street Fair returns Saturday, June 19, with over 80 venders. There will be arts, crafts, food, games, a parade, auctions, children’s activities, entertainment and more.

Admission is free, and the event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more details on what to expect, head to Coalport Community Decorating Committee’s Facebook page.

3. Keystone Nationals Power Pull-Truck and Tractor Pull (Jefferson County)

Jefferson County Fair Power Pull

Jefferson County Fairground in Brookville is teaming up with Full Pull Productions to host a truck and tractor power pull event at the fairground this Saturday, June 19, Father’s Day weekend.

So bring your dad out to watch these machines do their best! Gates open at 4 p.m. and tickets are between $13 and $15 for adults, $7 for kids under 10 and children under 5 are free.

For more information visit their Facebook page or visit their website.

4. All or Nothing Mall Braw at Johnstown Galleria (Cambria County)

AON at Johnstown Galleria

AON – All Or Nothing – will be at the Johnstown Galleria for the first ever Mall Brawl on Saturday, June 19.

The superstars of AON will be in the building including The Freekshow, Legacy Champion Jai Kole, Capital Vices, and Johnstown’s own Randall Fareway.

Bell time is 7 p.m. and tickets are $15 at the door. AON said they’ll go to full capacity, but masks will be required at this time as per the PA Athletic Commission.

For more information about this event visit their Facebook page.

5. Central Pa. Rodeo (Huntingdon County)

Rodeo

RODEO is a family, fun-filled event that will attract attendees from Bedford, Blair, Centre, Huntingdon, and Mifflin Counties.

This two-day rodeo event on June 18 and 19 takes place at Huntingdon County fairgrounds and will feature seven traditional rodeo events: bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, women’s barrel racing, and bull riding.

During the 2 day performances, plans are in progress to entertain over 7500 adults and children. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. and shows will start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $17 for adults and $7 for kids

Website: http://www.centralparodeo.com/

6. Juneteenth Commemoration in State College (Centre County)

Juneteenth celebration

The State College NAACP and the State College Borough will be hosting our second Juneteenth Commemoration on Saturday, June 19th from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the MLK Plaza rain or shine.

This event acknowledges the 158th year since our freedom was proclaimed. The event will have local performances, music, spoken word, drumming and discussion.

Festivities will be followed by a late afternoon documentary and discussion with film producers of “District Greenwood The Amalgamated People.” at 3 DOTS from 3 to 5 p.m.

For more information visit their Facebook page.

7. Slingers Throw House Altoona (Blair County)

Axe throwing

If you’re looking for a fun activity to do with your dad on Father’s Day, Slingers Throw House in Altoona is the perfect venue.

Slingers offers axe throwing where a coach will train you on how to safely and accurately throw axes at a target board in your own reserved throw lane. The building also offers other entertainment such as arcade games, air hockey, basketball hoops and more.

Slingers will also be commemorating their 1 year anniversary on Saturday and will be celebrating with a food vendor and live music. Acoustic Express will be performing from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. playing a mix of oldies, country, classic rock and roll, and more. Prizes will also be given away to the best throwers throughout the day.

You can reserve your throwing lane for this weekend by calling (814) 944-4373 or (814) 659-7665.

8. FOUR! Take Dad Golfing for Father’s Day

Go golfing with Dad

Most dads enjoy a great game of golf, especially when played with their son or daughter. Our area has a wide variety of golf courses you can take your dad to on Father’s Day. Here is a list of some of the best courses available:

• Park Hills Golf Club, Altoona

• Sylvan Hills Golf Course, Hollidaysburg

• Immergrun Golf Club, Loretto

• Penn State Golf Courses, State College

• Huntingdon Country Club, Huntingdon

• King Valley Golf Course, Imler

• Northwinds Golf Course, Central City

• Eagles Ridge Golf Course, Curwensville

• Cambrian Hills Golf Course, Hastings

• Bavarian Hills Golf Course, St Marys http://www.bavarianhillsgolf.net/

For a county by county breakdown of golf courses across Pennsylvania, visit https://www.pennsylvaniagolfer.com/golfcourses/

9. Historic Bellefonte Cruise (Centre County)

Bellefonte Cruise Photo from Bill Pantel

The Bellefonte Cruise is back! Check out antique, classic and European cars this Father’s Day weekend starting at 8 a.m. With live music, food, car shows and a sock hop, there’s something for everyone at this event. You can also check out the wide variety of local businesses downtown Bellefonte has to offer.

ENTERTAINMENT LINEUP

FRIDAY

Open Cruise: 6 p.m. This is a parade of high performance and classic show cars

Sock Hop: 7:30 p.m. The band “Deuce Coupe” will be playing at the Sock Hop from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Car show: All day Saturday

Car show awards: 5 p.m.

SUNDAY

Soap Box Derby: 12 to 5 p.m.

10. PennCrest Bank music fest (Cambria County)

Walt & Jackie

If you’re interested in spending your Saturday evening listening to some good tunes, check out the PennCrest Bank Music Fest at the Cresson Lake Playhouse in Loretto. Four different performances will take place from 4 to 10 p.m., playing everything from classic rock to old country. The music fest will happen rain or shine. Food and beverages will be availanle for purchase. Guests are asked to bring a comfy chair or blanket.

Tickets are $13 in advance and $15 when purchased at the gate.

PERFORMERS

Bruce Shettig

Walt & Jackie

Denise Baldwin

Clay Bowser

To purchase tickets in advance, you can buy them online. The Cresson Lake Playhouse is located on 279 Shapiro Road in Loretto.