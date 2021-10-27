10 things to do in Central Pa. this weekend

(WTAJ)– Grab your costume, get your bags ready for some candy and check out these events happening in Central Pa. for Halloween weekend!

1. FearFest 2021 (Blair County)

Head to Tyrone’s Camp Anderson this Halloween weekend for FearFest 2021.

This event will be full of screams and fun as you navigate through a haunted house, take a trip on a hayride and traverse the Extreme Trail. Attendees can also compete in an Alien themed paintball competition.

FearFest is comprised of volunteer crews that scare and entertain guests while helping raise funds for the Non-Profit Camp Anderson Corporation.

The event runs from Friday, Oct. 29 to Saturday, Oct. 30. Admission will be $8 per person per attraction.

For more information, visit Camp Anderson’s FearFest’s Facebook page.

2. Hallo-Wine Run 2021 (Centre County)

Grab your Halloween costumes and some friends for a fun day at Mount Nittany Winery’s 6th Annual Hallo-Wine 5K Run.

The Fun Run taking place at 9 a.m. will guide costume-wearing runners through rows of wine grapes, through a wooded area and by a beautiful pond. Wine sampling will take place following the run.

Those who register receive food fare, a commemorative wine glass, t-shirt, goody bag, and the opportunity to taste some delicious wine. Prizes will also be awarded to the best costumes in four categories.

Registration opens at 8 a.m. to the first 300 participants and will cost $35.

For more information, visit Mount Nittany Vineyard & Winery’s Facebook page.

3. Halloween Elk-stravaganza (Elk County)

Join the Keystone Elk County Alliance at the Elk County Visitor Center for this year’s Halloween Elk-stravaganza on Sunday, Oct. 31.

It will be a fun-filled day of “spook-tacular” crafts, games, treats and fun for the whole family. Be sure to dress up in your costume so you can join the costume parade with Benny the Bull Elk leading the way.

The event is free to the public and will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Elk County Visitors Center at 950 Winslow Hill Road, Benezzette, Pa. The costume parade will kick off at 2 p.m.

For more information, be sure to check out the Keystone Elk County Alliance website.

4.The Legend of Sleppy Hollow (The Headless Horseman) by CAST (Clearfield County)

One of the country’s oldest and greatest ghost stories has stood the test of time and you can watch it performed live this Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Clearfield Arts Studio Theater. The show will take place Oct. 28 to Oct. 30 beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students.

“This imaginative adaptation by Hans and Peter Bloedel stays true to the world originally created in this American gothic tale, but adds in a lyrical quality to further enhance the humor, magic, and the terror of the classic. The production focuses on the whimsical, mysterious story of Ichabod Crane and the Headless Horseman, but not in a horrific or gory way. This production is suitable for most students and adults.” – CAST Facebook Event page.

5. Halloween Extravaganza (Cameron County)

This Saturday, head to downtown Emporium in Cameron County for their Halloween Extravaganza event.

The event is organized by Smoker Logging, and it will feature spooky music by DJ Smokin Sounds, drinks by Rich Valley Wines, food trucks and family activities such as a hay bale maze.

The Halloween Extravaganza is held in conjunction with the borough’s trick or treat, business trick or treat, and truck or treat.

Businesses will hand out candy from 4 to 6 p.m., and those without a downtown storefront may hand out candy near the chamber office. Trunk or treat is set to take place at Reid’s Hometown Emporium NAPA lot. Lastly, Emporium Borough’s trick or treat is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m.

For more information, visit the event’s website.

6. Wicked Woods (Cambria County)

Happening in Johnstown this weekend is the Wicked Woods Haunted Trail located at 129 Seese Drive in Richland Township. The haunted event is free to enter, and it takes place from 7:30 to 10:15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday – the final days until next year. Organizers said it’s best to park at Luray Avenue Park.

Visitors of all ages will walk through the haunted trail, which is roughly a quarter of a mile long, and be faced with spooky monsters like witches and clowns. Because the event is outdoors, visitors should come prepared with proper shoes and clothing.

For more information, such as any updates on dates/times due to weather, head to the Wicked Woods Facebook page.

7. Haunted Rails & Tales (Blair County)

Horror meets history in the Haunted Rails & Tales in Altoona. Visit the Railroaders Memorial Museum on Oct. 30 from 6 to 10 p.m. to roam the old Master Mechanics Building at night and learn about the railroad’s frightening past.

Tickets for anyone 12 and older are $20 and tickets for children ages 5 to 11 are $15. This event is not recommended for anyone 4 and under, according to the Railroaders Museum.

You can purchase tickets Railroaders Memorial Museum website.

8. Haunted Tours at Cresson Prison (Cambria County)

Over 20 buildings were constructed at the formerly abandoned Cresson prison and Tuberculosis Sanatorium between 1911 and 2006. This weekend, you can walk through the haunted buildings and tunnels and take a look for yourself.

This is a free-range exploration event, so you can check out the buildings at your own pace and investigate the scene with paranormal equipment.

All-day passes are $79 and three-hour passes are $49. There are several slots open throughout the weekend, ranging from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. A pass includes souvenir photos, activity locations, a guided séance, axe throwing, cornhole, movie screenings, and so much more!

Buy tickets online at Big House Produce’s website.

9. Halloween Hustle Costume 5K Fun Run/Walk (Centre County)

Lace-up the running shoes, throw on your best costume and don’t forget the pets as The ACRES Project along with Alpha Xi Delta at Freidman Park in State College help raises money for a good cause with 5k fun walk/run.

Everyone including those that prefer to walk on four legs rather than two is encouraged to dress up for a costume contest. Those who register also receive a free t-shirt and all donations will go towards The ACRES Project’s goal in helping to raise community and purpose for adults with autism.

Along with a 5k and a costume contest, there will also be kid-friendly crafts and candy. The time for the event is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Halloween.

In order to register visit the Halloween Hustle Costume 5k Fun Run/Walk’s website.

10. Talleyrand Fall fest and Halloween Parade (Centre County)

Downtown Bellefonte,PA

The annual Talleyrand Fall Fest and Halloween Parade will be coming to Talleyrand Park in Bellefonte this Saturday, Oct. 30 with plenty of fall activities and a parade.

Hosted by Bellefonte Sunrise Rotary Club along with Historic Bellefonte, Inc., the parade will begin at 11:15 a.m. at the Bellefonte Elementary School and continue down Allegheny and High Street. Then the parade will cross Water Street and end at Talleyrand Park.

Kids’ wristbands will be for sale at $10 allowing kids access to inflatable bounce houses, games, hayrides and other activities.

For more information visit the Bellefonte Sunrise Rotary Club’s Facebook page.