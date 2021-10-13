10 things to do in Central Pa. this weekend

(WTAJ)- Enjoy the sunshine this weekend and head out to these events happening in your area!

1. ARToberfest (Cambria County)

If you’re looking for a fun seasonal family event for you and your kids, head to ARToberfest this Sunday, Oct. 16 at the Community Arts Center of Cambria County.

This free festival features musical entertainment, pumpkin painting, carving and pumpkin bowling for kids and adults. Your child can also enjoy arts and crafts at the “Kid’s Korner” where they can make coffee filter bats, visors, decorate masks and more. The event will also feature separate yoga classes for kids ages 5 to 10 and for adults.

Workshops and food will also be available for an affordable cost. Attendees are welcome to dress in Halloween costumes.

The festival will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit the Community Arts Center of Cambria County’s website.

2. Hotwheels Monster Trucks Live at the Bryce Jordan Center (Centre County)

Get ready for some crushing entertainment as the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live tour roars through University Park this weekend.

This fun for all ages event features some of the countries badest monster trucks including the legendary BIGFOOT. Fans will be awed by daring jumps, thrilling stunts and epic car smashing. Ticket holders will also have the opportunity to see their favorite and monster trucks up close during the Crash Zone Pre-Show Party that starts 2 1/2 hours before each showtime.

Tickets can be purchased online at Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live’s website.

3. Annual Haunted Barn (Jefferson County)

Check out the Annual haunt event at the Haunted Farm in Brookville this weekend. Lots of spooks and frights from the haunt that’s sponsored by the Pine Creek Volunteer Fire Dept.

The Haunt is at 1801 Old State Road, Brookville PA and will open Friday, Oct. 15 and run on Saturday, Oct. 16 THEN you get a chance to check it out again on Oct. 22, 23, 29 and 30. All dates run from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. The cost is just $5 per person. For more information, you can check out the Haunted Barn on Facebook.

4. Ghosts and Goblins Haunted Tour at Lincoln Caverns (Huntingdon County)

Spooky season is officially here, and Lincoln Caverns is ready to do some scaring through their 38’th annual haunted cave, trail and hayride, Ghosts and Goblins.

Every Friday and Saturday, beginning Oct. 8 through Oct. 30, only the brave are challenged to venture down into depths of the caverns where they’ll be met by trapped and tortured souls spinning tales of history and horror.

Coming in at a 10 on the scare tale, the night tours will go from 6:00 – 9:45 p.m.

Folks looking to stay around a 4 on the scare scale should come to a day tour on Saturday which she says is a little more family friendly.

From 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. on Saturdays, guests will be taken through two crystal caverns, one haunted and one natural, followed by a new, narrated self-guided Local Legends Trail and family hayride.

If interested in purchasing a ticket for a hauntingly good time, click here, or call 814-643-0268.

5. 5k Runs

Vampire 5k (Cambria County)

Run for a good cause at the American Red Cross Vampire 5K in Johnstown on Oct. 16! The race will start in front of the Alleghenies Unlimited Care Providers building at 119 Jari Dr. Awards will be given to the top runners and walkers in different age groups.

If you’re feeling bold, you can dress up in Halloween costumes for the chance to win a prize! Registration starts at 8:15 a.m. and the race starts at 9:30 a.m. Fees to register on race day is $30 for participants age 15 and up and $20 for participants 14 and under.

You can register for the race online.

Hyatt’s Run With the Angels 5k (Somerset County)

Another run for a good cause is coming to Jennerstown in Somerset County also on Oct. 16. The Hyatt’s Angels Foundation is hosting the event and any proceeds will go to families who need financial and emotional help.

The 5k follows a 3.1-mile course at the base of the Laurel Mountains set at Pine Springs Camp Resort.

Registration is still open to interested runners until race day, Oct. 16. On race day, sign-up times will be from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

For those who can not participate but would still be interested in supporting the event and also get a race shirt may register to be a ‘Phantom Runner”. Shirts can be picked up on-site on the day of the race.

For more information and registration for the race, visit their website.

6. Spooky Season Spectacular Fall Festival (DuBois)

This Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., head to DuBois for a day of fall festivities, a car show, a craft show and a 5k run/walk.

This festival, which is hosted by First Class Children’s Foundation (FCCF), will include food and entertainment in addition to raffles and spooky merchandise at the Parkside Community Center.

The lineup of events are as follows:

FCCF Presents:

Car Cruise In

Registration: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Show: 12 to 4 p.m.

Micro Gainz Presents:

Monster Mash Dash

5k Walk/Run

Registration/Check-In: 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Race Start: 12 p.m.

FCCF Presents:

Fall Handmade Craft Show

Vendor Check In: 8 to 10 a.m.

Show: 12pm-4pm

Callie’s Creations Presents:

Quality Baked Goods by Callie Hynds

Booth Open: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Brian Leech Of Hoffer Realty Presents:

Halloween Costume Contest (12-Under)

Contestants Can Enter: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Winners Announced: 3 p.m.

Sarah Zwick State Farm Presents:

Pumpkin Carving Contest (12-Under)

Kids Can Enter An Already Carved Pumpkin: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Winners Announced: 3 p.m.

Winery at Wilcox Presents:

Wine Tasting

Time: 12 to 4 p.m.

For more information, head to the event’s Facebook page.

7. Pumpkin Fest (Centre County)

Penn State’s annual Pumpkin Festival will take place Friday, Oct. 15 and Saturday, Oct. 16 at the Arboretum located at East Park Avenue and Bigler Road in State College.

Guests are invited to explore seasonal displays throughout the gardens, including autumn-themed planters. Until 9 p.m., on both days, hundreds of jack-o’-lanterns will be displayed on the lawn. Live music, food vendors, activities and games will also be featured on both days of the festival.

Admission to the festival and parking will be free to all guests. Festival attendees are invited to bring flashlights to the evening events.

More information on the Pumpkin Festival can be found on the Arboretum’s Facebook page or website.

8. Fall Fest and Float (Clearfield County)

The 15th annual Fall Festival and Pumpkin Float will return to Parker Dam State Park, Saturday, Oct. 16.

From 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. there will be educational and traditional activities such as apple cider, bannock bread making, butter making, candle dipping, pumpkin carving, art, games and more!

Also at the event will be several vendors, artists and craftspeople to showcase their work throughout the afternoon. A concession stand will also be open during the afternoon for festival-goers to indulge in tasty treats.

More information on the festival and upcoming events at the Park can be found on their Facebook page.

9. Fall Flowers Paint Party (Bedford County)

Get out that paintbrush and join Miss Linda Callaway as she hosts her Fall Flowers Paint Party on Oct. 16 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art (SAMA) in Bedford. She will guide those on how to paint Fall flowers in a planters box.

Paint, brushes and canvasses will be provided so all you need to bring is your imagination. There is also an option to join virtually

Cost to attend the class is $35 and pre-registration is encouraged. Proceeds will go towards the museum.

For more information visit SAMA’s website.

10. Some Spooky fun for those 21

6th Annual Johnstown Zombie Crawl

ALERT: A virus outbreak that began Aug. 5 in Johnstown has spread across four counties: Cambria, Blair, Bedford and Somerset – creating a herd of zombies, according to the CDC. Those infected should report to the Stadium Pub & Grille in Johnstown to register for “quarantine” between 6 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, and receive a wristband so people know you’re infectious.

After registration, those infected are to travel in herds to different venues for food and drink specials, music, entertainment, and exclusive antidotes until midnight. A quarantine bus will also be available to ride between venues for $10 per person.

Quarantine venues include:

Rocky’s Tavern

The Freight Station

Lucy’s Place

Stone Bridge Brewing Co.

Balance Restaurant

Jeremy’s Lounge

Fetz’s Sports Pub

The Stadium Pub & Grill

Only those 21 and older are susceptible to the virus, so for the safety of others, the Zombie Crawl is prohibited for anyone underage.

Warning signs include periodic loss of consciousness, night sweats, unexplained open wounds, clumsiness, itchy eyes, cold sweats, violent vomiting, abdominal pain and burning throat sensations.

If you think you might be at risk of turning into a zombie by this weekend or would like to be tested just to play it safe, head to the zombie crawl’s Facebook page for more information.

Drop Dead Divas at Primanti Bros.

The Drop Dead Divas of DePiro’s Divas are ready for a spook-tacular night at Primanti Bros in Altoona on Oct. 16! Come dressed to the nines for a costume contest and be entertained by some of the top queens in the area. Doors open at 9:30 p.m. General Admission tickets are $10 and they are first come, first serve. They can be ordered online; it’s recommended to buy tickets in groups of four or more.

Buy tickets online.

You can also check out “Night of the Cursed Queens” on Oct. 29 at 8 p.m. at the New UVA Club on Union Avenue