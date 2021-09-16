10 things to do in Central Pa. this weekend

(WTAJ)– Get some fresh air this weekend by stepping outside to enjoy these local events.

1. Slavic Festival (Cambria County)

The Johnstown Slavic Festival, hosted by the Johnstown Area Heritage Association (JAHA) will return for its fourth year Friday, Sept. 17 to Saturday, Sept. 18 at the Heritage Discovery Center.

The event will be full of authentic Slavic music, Slavic folk dance performances, homemade Slavic Food and beer, educational speakers, cooking demonstrations and ethnic vendors.

A full list of performances, food vendors and speakers can be found on the JAHA’s website.

2. Bavarian Fall Fest (Clearfield County)

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 22: Early morning dew on pumpkins, ready to be picked for Halloween at Garson Farm PYO on October 22, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Head over to Clearfield County for the Fall Festival, starting Friday, Sept. 17 and ending Sunday, Sept. 19.

Located behind the Depot Street Parking Garage in St. Marys, the fall fest will offer a full day filled with basket raffles, crafts, food, entertainment and an all-new beer booth.

Basket raffles will be held in the wooden sheds near the entrance to the parking garage. For the entertainment, guests are reminded to bring lawn chairs or blankets as there will be limited seating available.

A schedule of events and other information can be found on the festival’s website or Facebook page.

3. Paws in the Park Fall Festival at Legion Park (Blair County)

Flyer for Paws in the Park Festival in Blair County

The Central PA Humane Society is hosting their Paws in the Park Fall Festival Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 18 and 19.

The festival will feature the World Famous(All Rescued) Disc-Connected K9s with three shows each day. Saturday will have a battle of the bands that starts at 2 p.m. and a Hot Dogs & Cool Cats Car Show from Noon to 4 p.m.

Entry is just $10 for adults, $5 for kids, and for kids under 5 years old, it’s a cool ZERO dollars(free)!

The festival will have mazes, hayrides, vendors and much more. For more information, check out the event page on Facebook that includes a full schedule of events.

4. BBQ Bonanza (Huntingdon County)



NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 15: Ribs from Mighty Quinn’s Barbeque aon display at the Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival Presented By Coca-Cola – Coca-Cola Backyard BBQ presented by National Beef hosted by Andrew Zimmern and Pat LaFrieda at Pier 92 Rooftop on October 15, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

Head on out to the Huntingdon County Fairgrounds for the BBQ Bonanza Friday night and all day Saturday. The event will feature live music, food, drink, and plenty of activities for the little ones.

The event kicks off Friday night at 6 p.m. for wing night. Then on Saturday, the event kicks off in the morning and will feature a “Touch the Truck” for kids at 11 a.m. with a Huntingdon County EMS truck. Entry is just $2 and kids 12 and under are free.

You’ll need ID if you want a wristband to enjoy a few drinks. Live music starts at 1 p.m. and a car & bike cruise-in starts at 3 p.m.

For more information visit their Facebook page.

5. Bavarian Fall Fest (Elk County)

A red oak tree with its autumnal coloured leaves is seen on the banks of the Landwehr canal in Berlin’s Kreuzberg district on October 28, 2020. (Photo by David GANNON / AFP) (Photo by DAVID GANNON/AFP via Getty Images)

The Bavarian Fall Fest returns to St. Marys this weekend to celebrate as summer slowly comes to its final end for the year.

The event will take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday behind the Depot Street parking garage. The fest will feature live music, food and craft vendors, basket raffles, and much more. Don’t forget the pancake breakfast Sunday morning starting at 7 a.m.!

For more information and a full schedule, you can check out the Fall Fest online.

6. Fowler Grove Autumn Craft, Arts and Bluegrass Festival (Centre County)

Cezh craftman and banjos and mandolins maker, Rosta Capek works on a mandolin on May 28, 2019 at his workshop in his house in the Czech village of Chouzava, 40km far from Prague. – Star banjo player Ned Luberecki, who was named the 2018 Banjo Player of the Year by the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA), is one of several renowned artists of the country and western style music to play banjos and mandolins made by Rosta Capek. (Photo by Michal CIZEK / AFP) (Photo credit should read MICHAL CIZEK/AFP via Getty Images)

With Summer coming to a close, Fall Festivals are beginning to pop up across our area. One such event is the Fowler Grove Autumn Craft, Arts and Bluegrass Festival.

This three-day event running from Sept. 17 to Sept. 19 will feature great classic music, amusement rides, bbq food, crafters and more. Friday, Sept. 17 will feature classic radio programs from the 1930’s, 40’s and 50’s.

Saturday, Sept. 18 will feature a full day of live music starting with folk band “Tussy Mountain Moonshiners at 2:00 p.m. and ending with the “Black Hollow Ridge Runners” at 7:30 p.m.

Finally, Sunday, Sept. 19 will feature gospel music and a music jam session where attendees will be allowed to bring their own instrument or just their voice and join Leanna Kline and friends on the Grove lawn.

The festival will begin at 10 a.m. each day. Rides, crafters and food vendors will also be available each day along with kids’ activities including games and free crafts.

For more information, visit the Fowler Grove Autumn Craft, Arts and Vendor Show Facebook page.

7. 31st Annual Italian Food & Heritage Festival at DelGorsso’s (Blair County)

If you have a craving for Italian food, head to DelGrosso’s Park in Tipton this Sunday, Sept. 19 for the 31st Annual Italian Food & Heritage Festival.

Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy Italian pastries, delicious entrees, specialty breads & more. Food will be provided by the Mt. Carmel Social Committee, the Kitchen’s of DelGrosso, Pacifico Bakery, & More.

Live music will also be provided by Austin Giorgio who was featured as a finalist on TV’s “The Voice.” Guests will also be treated by the very entertaining Faiella’s Father & Son Strolling Mandolin and Acoustic Guitar.

For more information, visit DelGrosso’s website.

8. The Lumberjack Tasting Trail Festival (Clearfield County)

On Sept. 18 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the DuBois Country Club will be the Lumberjack Tasting Trail Festival with wineries, breweries and distilleries all across the area.

There are two sessions with the first from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. The second festival is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. then.

Ticket prices in advance are $20 if bought at their office, while online tickets in advance are $22 (there is a $2 processing fee). Tickets at the door will be $25 and tickets for designated drivers are only $10 but are only allowed to be purchased at the door. To purchase tickets visit the Lumberjack Tasting festival’s website.

Food, craft vendors:

Ray’s Smoked Cheese

Big Mama's Sauces

Downriver Concessions

Delta Posh

Ragtime Cigars

Entertainment:

Kurt Thomas

Earthsakin DJ Services

Wineries, Breweries, Distilleries:

Angel Walk Winery

Bee kind Winery

Copper Fox Winery

Chicken Hill Distillery

Country Hammer Moonshine

Laurel Mountain Vineyard

Triple Nickle Winery

Two Birch Winery

The Winery at Wilcox

Star Hill Vineyard & Winery

9. Car-o-Rama (Cambria County)

COMPTON, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 08: A vintage car is seen during Amazon Studios’ “Them” Drive-in Special Screening on April 08, 2021 in Compton, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Amazon Studios’)

Saturday, Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Car-O-Rama will bring family fun to the American Legion County Fairgrounds in Ebensburg.

The show will feature a car show, car swap, vendor and food trucks with trophies being awarded at 3 p.m.

Pre-registration for car entries cost $8 and must be completed by Sept. 17.

More information can be found on the Car-O-Rama Facebook page.

10. Crickfest 2021 (Centre County)

Stonycreek River at Greenhouse Park in Johnstown.

On Sunday from 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., head to Coburn Park for the 18th annual Crickfest Festival, which brings the valley together to celebrate the beauty of local creeks, community, and the agricultural bounties of the watershed.

The festival, hosted by Penns Valley Conservation Association (PVCA), will have live music from local bands, food trucks as well as educational displays, a native plant sale, a bake sale, silent auction and kid-friendly activities.

Before 11 a.m., there will be a 5K “Tunnel Trot” starting at 10 a.m. to the old railroad tunnel in Poe Paddy State Park. Registration is required, which can be done online. The $25 registration fee will support Environmental Education in the Penns Valley Area School District.

For more information, head to the PVCA website or visit their Facebook page.