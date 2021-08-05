10 things to do in Central Pa. this weekend

(WTAJ)–Get some fresh air this weekend by stepping outside to enjoy these local events.

1. Penn’s Wood Music Festival

Catch a concert at the Penn’s Woods Music Festival on Saturday, located at Penn State.

At Saturday’s show starting at 7 p.m., a chamber orchestra will be playing outside of the Oslan Stone Terrace Music Building. General Admission is $25 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets can be purchased online through the Penn’s Woods festival’s website or at the Recital Hall box office an hour before showtime.

Can’t make it this weekend? Don’t worry, the last show for the festival is set for Wednesday, August 11.

2. Huntingdon County Fair

Visit opening day at the Huntingdon County Fair on Sunday!

The Huntingdon County Fair returns this year from August 8 to August 14 at the Huntingdon County Fairgrounds. Gates will be open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day with daily tickets costing $5 for adults and children 12-years-old and younger can enter for free!

Parking is also free at the fair and there is a weekly admission option for $25 for adults who wish to visit multiple days during the week.

There will be multiple fun, craft contests throughout the day on Sunday leading up to the official fair opening ceremony to be held at 6:30 p.m. on the midway stage.

3. 51st Swigart Museum Car Show

Head to The Swigart Museum this weekend for their 51st car show and anniversary celebration.

Local car enthusiasts and classic car owners will have a chance to view some of the area’s best automobiles alongside the museum’s renowned collection.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to be a part of the museum’s 100 year anniversary with a special presentation during the show.

Beginning in 1920, the museum obtained numerous cars dating back to 1986. Visitors can see up to 35 automobiles on display, which changes every year. The Museum also features old cars depicted in prints, paintings, and photographs from renowned automobile artists such as Ernest Montaut and Peter Helck.

From the movie industry to historic moments in time, the museum has something for everyone. The car show will begin on Friday, Aug. 6, and end on Saturday, Aug. 7.

For additional event information, visit swigartmuseum.com.

4. Jennerstown Speedway race featuring the POW-MIA Freedom Car

A POW/MIA flag flies Friday, Sept. 20, 2013, in Olympia, Wash., on National POW/MIA Recognition Day. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Head to the Jennerstown Speedway in Somerset this weekend and watch the POW-MIA Freedom Car race in remembrance of a local hero of the Vietnam War.

The POW-MIA Freedom Car, driven by Jerick Johnson, promotes public awareness and future generations of Prisoners of War, Missing in Action (POW-MIA), according to its website.

This weekend, Aug. 6 and 7, the team is dedicating their race to 67-year-old Kenneth Doyle Scaife of Johnstown. He was declared MIA Jan. 3, 1973, during the Vietnam War. Scaife served as a seaman apprentice in the Navy.

Pit gates open for the Motor Mountain Master race Friday at 2 p.m. and 9 a.m. Saturday. Cars have 150 laps with $10,000 to win.

For more information, such as purchasing tickets, head to the Jennterstown Speedway website.

More information on the Freedom Car and POW-MIA can be found on its website.

5. Take a free tour through the Staple Bend Tunnel

Did you know that the Staple Bend Tunnel is the first railroad tunnel built in America? Well, you can learn more on this weekend’s guided hike with a park ranger from the Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site.

The tour takes place Sunday, Aug. 8, at 2 p.m. Preregistration is required, which can be made by calling the Visitor Center at 814-886-6150. The meeting location will be at the trailhead of the tunnel in Mineral Point.

The 5-mile round trip will require a good pair of walking shoes and water.

While on the tour, participants will learn about the tunnel’s history, how it was constructed, the Allegheny Portage Railroad and more.

For more information, visit the National Park Service’s website.

6. Run for the Elk Half Marathon

Lace-up those running shoes and come out to Parker Dam State Park in Emporium for the Run for the Elk Half Marathon this weekend.

On Saturday there will be a 5k and 10k race and Sunday will consist of a half-marathon and a two-mile sprint.

The 5k will take place along the paved Mud Run Road with about 150 feet of elevation change. The 10k will also follow Mud Run Road but will continue for another 1.55 miles along the other side of the lake (Fairview Road).

The half-marathon will start at Dent’s Run Road with shuttles taking racers to the starting line. The race will pass the Winslow hill Viewing area and will end at The Benezette Winery. Runners will have a good chance at seeing some Elk.

The two-mile downhill sprint will begin at the Winslow Hill Viewing area and will be following the last two miles of the half-marathon. This will be a huge decline of about 500 feet of elevation.

For registration and more information about the marathon, visit Schuylkill River Runners website.

7. Summerfest Feed the Need

Felix and the Hurricanes

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul has two family kitchens, one in Johnstown and one in Altoona. The organization currently serves nearly 100,000 meals per year.

Funds from the Summerfest will raise money for the Johnstown soup kitchen. Summerfest will take place at People’s Natural Gas Park in Johnstown. Check out a wide variety of food trucks, vendors, and live performances, including one from former “The Voice” contestant Josh Gallagher! The event will be held Aug. 7 and gates open at 3 p.m. Check out a full schedule below:

SCHEDULE

3 P.M. – Gates Open

3:13 P.M. – Dany Vavrek Acoustic Performance

5 P.M. – First 50/50 winner announced

5:15 P.M. – Felix and the Hurricanes Performance

7 P.M. – Second 50/50 winner announced, basket winner announced, celebrity duck fundraisers

8 P.M. – Josh Gallagher Performance

9:45 P.M. – Third 50/50 winner announced, duck raffle winner announced

You can buy tickets online for $27. Kids 12 and under can get in for free with an event-ticketed adult.

You can also get tickets at the gate

FOOD TRUCKS

Shuman’s Concessions II

Legend’s Carribean Grill

Primo’s Pizza

Feight Family Concessions

8. Heritage Day at Greenwood State Park

Greenwood Furnace State Park is celebrating its Heritage Day this weekend and there is a lot to do at the beach! Head on over on Aug. 7 to enjoy free activities for the whole family. Learn how to kayak, go for a hike on the trail, participate in a sandcastle competition, or swim across the lake

SCHEDULE

10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.: Kayak Demos

11 a.m.: Lakeview Trail Jaunt

1 p.m.: Sand Castle Competition

2:30 p.m.: Swim Across the Lake

For more information on the event visit the park’s Facebook.

9. Jefferson County Gun Show

Semi-automatic handguns are displayed at shop in New Castle, Pa. The number of people stopped from buying guns though the U.S. background check system hit an all-time high of more than 300,000 last year amid a surge of firearm sales, according to new records obtained by the group Everytown for Gun Safety. The FBI numbers provided to The Associated Press show the background checks blocked nearly twice as many gun sales in 2020 as in the year before. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

The Jefferson County Gun Show will be this weekend in Brookville, Pa. at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.

All guests must obey federal, state and local laws of firearms and concealed carry is allowed at the show.

Children that are under the age of 12 are allowed in free while all other general admission is $6. A raffle will be held with one ticket plus admission costing $10 total and admission with four raffle tickets will cost $20.

Hours for Saturday are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday hours will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information about the gun show visit the Gun Show Trader website.

10. Mountain City Beer and Wine Festival

(Getty Images)

The Jaffa Shrine Center will be hosting the Mountain City Beer and Wine Festival on Saturday, Aug. 7.

The outdoor festival will be split into two sessions in the afternoon and evening. Both will feature over 125 different beers available to sample along with wine and spirits.

Tickets purchased in advance cost $30 and tickets purchased at the event will cost $40. VIP access that includes an hour-early entrance, indoor and outdoor seating and access to indoor restrooms throughout the festival will cost $50. Those who attend as designated drivers will be free.

To purchase your tickets in advance, head to the Jaffa Shrine Center’s website.