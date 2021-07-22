10 things to do in Central Pa. this weekend

(WTAJ)– Enjoy the sunshine this weekend and head out to these events happening in your area!

1. Houtzdale Days 150th Birthday Celebration

Image of people giving an ovation at Houtzalde Days

The Houtzdale Borough will be celebrating its 150th Birthday this weekend during Houtzdale Days 2021.

This Saturday, July 24 will be Kids Day where kids can partake in various activities all for free. A fishing derby will start at 9 a.m. for ages 15 and under where a prize for the biggest fish will be awarded to each age group.

Kids will also have a chance to celebrate the 150th birthday with a real party. There will be ice cream, balloons, cupcakes, hats and noise-makers. DJ Lil Man Dave Gardner will also be on-site to bring fun music to the party.

Following Kids Day, a Fireman’s Parade by the Houtzdale Fire Company will start at 6 p.m. and then a fireworks grand finale by R&R Fireworks will bring the day to a close at 10 p.m.

Additional event information can be found by visiting the Houtzdale Days Facebook page.

2. Bedford County Fair

The image is a Ferris Wheel from a fair

The Bedford County Fair is set to return this weekend after being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual fair features many fun activities and events for the entire family that highlight agriculture and community togetherness. Kids and adults will also have a chance to enjoy various rides and games throughout the fair.

The first day of the fair on Sunday will begin with a Rabbit show at 9 a.m. along with judging contests for antique machinery, Christmas trees, farm crops, fruits, vegetables, nuts and needlecrafts.

The Draft Animal Opening Ceremonies will occur at noon to celebrate the opening of the fair and the Jordan Hall opens for all the fair exhibits, vendors and booths. A petting zoo will be set up behind the hall where kids are invited to touch and experience animals up close like calves pigs, goats and even zebras and camels.

Square dancing and live music will take place throughout the evening. Variety band ‘Famous Rumors’ will hit the Midway Stage at 5:30 p.m. and playing everything from Classic Rock, Country, Motown, Pop and favorites from the ’60s to today.

The evening will conclude with auto racing at the Bedford Fairgrounds Speedway featuring Late Model Sportsman, Racesaver Sprints, Sports Mod and Four Cylinder divisions.

For a full list of events, times and prices, visit bedford-fair.com.

3. Catch the last show at the Highmark Concert Series

Come catch the final show at the Highmark Free Concert series in Johnstown

The final show of the Highmark Free Concert series in Johnstown will feature modern folk and Americana band, Buffalo Rose. Opening performances will be Mama Corn, a bluegrass band and local favorite as well as the Whiskey River Panhandlers.

Gates will open Saturday, July 24 at PNG Park at 5:30 p.m. with Buffalo Rose taking the stage at 9 p.m.

4. Head to Baker Mansion for ‘Sunday on the Lawn’

Image is the venus of the concert series hosted by the Blair County Historical Society

Each Sunday during the summer, the Blair County Historical Society holds a free performance series at Mansion Park outside of Baker Mansion.

This Sunday, July 25, the Rockin’ Rockers will perform at 2 p.m. Rockin’ Rockers are a Rock ‘n Roll band that are based out of State College and play hits from the 1950s, 60s, 70s and 80s.

Attendance is free and guests can also enjoy a tour of Baker Mansion until 2 p.m. or visit the gift shop, which will remain open for the entirety of the show.

Can’t make it this weekend? Don’t worry, there are plenty more events coming up in August at Baker Mansion!

5. State College YMCA Family Night

Come to Family Night at the State College YMCA

Bring the family out for Family Night at the YMCA at in State College located at 677 West Whitehall Road. The event has swimming, dinner and a movie to end the night

Swimming will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and since there will be limited space in the pool no inflatable toys will be allowed. Dinner will consist of pizza, hotdogs, drinks, popcorn and snacks will be served starting at 7:30 p.m. and will continue to be served until the movie starts at 9 p.m. The movie that will be playing is Frozen 2 and that will be at the grassy area behind the YMCA. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets.

Registration for the entire night will be $15 per family with a max of 6 household members allowed. If guests would just like to register for the dinner and movie the cost will be $10.

Later Events happening at YMCA in State College

July 29, 10:00 a.m.- Babysitting safety course

July 31, 10:00 a.m.- Grand opening of the outdoor Pickleball courts

August 3, 10:00 a.m.- Babysitting safety course

For more information on the event visit State College’s events website.

6. Tom Watt and the Fruitcakes LIVE at the Altoona Railroad Museum

The image is of the Jimmy Buffet tribute band, Tom Watt and the Fruitcakes

Tom Watt and the Fruitcakes are considered the “#1 Jimmy Buffett tribute band.” They will take the stage this weekend at the Altoona Memorial Railroad Museum located at 1200 9th Avenue in Altoona.

Tom Watt is the only man that looks and sounds like Jimmy Buffet himself! Known around the world as “The Buffetman,” Tom Watt and his band of Fruitcakes will take you on a journey — a journey to the beach — a journey to Margaritaville!

Tom has logged nearly 2000 “Buffettman” performances over the years. His show features a wide range of fan favorites such as “Fins,” “Brown Eyed Girl,” “Uncle John’s Band,” and, of course, “A Pirate Looks at 40.”

The event starts at 5 p.m. with a circus fire show from Pittsburgh. The band starts at 6 p.m. To purchase tickets visit feelgoodentertainment21.com.

7. Head to Bedford County this weekend for the 2021 Jeep Cruise-In

The image is of two Jeep Wranglers at the Jeep Cruise-In

The 2021 Jeep Cruise-In will take place July 24 from noon to 6 p.m. at 215 Hideaway Ranch Road in Claysburg. Bedford Chrysler Dodge Jeep Inc. is sponsoring the event along with several local businesses. Olde Bedford Brewing, Bella Terra Vineyards and Big Spring Spirits will have beer, wine and spirits available for purchase.

The Cruise-In is free to attend, but there is a bonus event that morning! Anyone looking to try out Beer Yoga can head over to the venue at 10:30 a.m. The class is $15 and includes a drink of your choice and one hour of yoga instruction.

Fishing, hiking, axe throwing and jeep trail riding will also take place at the Cruise-In.

For more information about the event visit their Facebook page

8. Officer Karupa Cornhole Tournamnet

The Officer Matthew Krupa Memorial Foundation is holding a cornhole tournament July 24 at 1 p.m. at the Blue Goose Sportsmans Club. Officer Krupa was a Nanty Glo native who joined the San Antonio NE ISD Police Department. He was killed on his way to work in February 2021.

All proceeds from the cornhole tournament will go toward the Cambria County K9 Fund. Sports for the tournament are already filled, but there will be tons to do for everyone!

There will also be food trucks, a snow cone truck and an inflatable obstacle course for children. Local country band FUSE will also give a performance after the event.

For more information on this event visit their Facebook page

9. Uptown Chalk the Block Festival



Professional self-taught street artist Jesse LuBera returns this year bringing beautiful illustrations to Somerset. He is from northern Pennsylvania where he worked as a Senior Designer in advertising for over a decade. His work has been featured in publications and galleries both locally and internationally. (courtesy: Somerset Inc.)

The 5th Annual Chalk the Block festival in Uptown Somerset kicks off this weekend from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 24 and 25 hosted by Somerset Inc.

The weekend is “chalk-full” of interactive street art in addition to live music, food trucks and restaurants, kids’ activities and more.

Featured artists such as Erik “The Chalking Dad” Greenawalt, Lori Hughes, Chris Monaghan, Chris Fry, Jesse LuBera, Erica LuBera and Erin Mayakand will be in attendance, according to the Uptown Chalk the Block Facebook page.

Those who attend will have the chance to draw their own masterpiece, as well.

On Sunday, the day will begin with the 5K walk/run at 9 a.m. It will start and finish at the Union Street playground. Registration is required online or at the event, and awards will be given away to the top three finishers in each age and gender group.

For detailed information regarding this weekend, head to Uptown Chalk the Block’s Facebook page or website.

On their Facebook, you can also find links to each featured artist to view more of their work.

10. Guided tour through the Johnstown Canal Basin



The Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site will offer a free guided hike tour to learn about the importance of Johnstown along the Main Line Canal in the early 1800s. (courtesy: Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site)

The Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site will offer a free guided hike tour to learn about the importance of Johnstown along the Main Line Canal in the early 1800s.

The two-mile Ranger-led tour will take place this Sunday, July 25, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., according to their Facebook page. Reservation is required, which can be done by calling the Visitor Center at 814-886-6150.

Rain or shine, they’re allowing up to 20 people to step into the past. All they ask is you come prepared with water and walking shoes.

Johnstown was located on the western end of the Allegheny Portage Railroad and served as one of two endpoints that connected the railroad and the Pennsylvania Canal, according to the National Park Service’s website.

The railroad was designed to lift riverboats traveling between Pittsburgh and Philadelphia out of the canal and speed up transportation by passing them through the Allegheny Mountains.