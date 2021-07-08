10 things to do in Central Pa. this weekend

(WTAJ)–Enjoy the nice weather this weekend by stepping outside to enjoy these local events.

1. 5th Annual Northern Cambria County Regional Heritage Festival-Cambria County

The image is from Northern Cambrai County Regional Heritage Festival.

The Northern Cambria County Regional Heritage Festival kicks off this weekend to celebrate local history of the area for the fifth year in a row, according to their Facebook page.

It begins Friday, July 9, with a golf tournament at Cambrian Hills Golf Course followed by a Car Cruise on Philadelphia Avenue in Northern Cambria, which is hosted by Hope Fire Company.

The venue opens for the car cruise opens at 6 p.m. and music by Night Train will begin at 7 p.m. Food vendors and beer will also be available.

The Heritage Festival itself will begin Saturday, July 10, from 11 a.m. to midnight. It will feature food vendors, crafts, heritage displays, local entertainment, a concert series and a firework display at dusk.

According to Facebook, The event is hosted by NCCDC to “give back” to the community. The event provides residents and visitors a day to explore the past, to live in the present and to look forward to a brighter future. A wealth of information about the heritage of the area will be presented in a variety of genres. The event will afford individuals, civic organizations, and business people the opportunity to showcase their strengths and talents as well as provide them with a sense of belonging and ownership.

The festival is hosted by PRIDE of Cambria North, LLC (People Reaching out to Improve and Develop the Economy) and Northern Cambria Community Development Corporation (NCCDC).

2. Dust off those holiday lights, it’s Christmas in July

Image is merchandise from the Christmas in July at Lakemont Park

Two Christmas in July events will be held in the region this weekend, one in Lakemont and the other at Curwensville Lake.

Curwensville Lake-Clearfield County

At Curwensville Lake, the event is open to the public with multiple photo opportunities on the wintry beach, a Christmas sandcastle contest and a few other surprises.

For those camping at the lake, there will be decorating contests, Christmas crafts for campground kids and special games for campers.

Lakemount Park-Blair County

Those missing the joy of the December Christmas spirit will still need to wait 5 more months. However, Lakemont Park will be bringing back some of the holiday cheer this weekend with Christmas in July.

This special event will take place Sunday from 11:30 a.m. till 9 p.m. at the park. Christmas merchandise will be on sale and train sets by the Alto Model Train Museum Association will be on display at the park’s shop at the main entrance near the fountains.

The park will also be open to rides, games and attractions where admission is free. One special attraction on Sunday will be Paddleboat rides with Santa. The ride with Saint Nick will be available from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and cost $5. Personal photos can be taken with Santa before the ride.

The spirit of Christmas will also be in the air as Carolers from the Altoona Community Theatre will be singing some of the best holiday classics from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Ride and Play passes can also be purchased at the park for all-day family fun.

Visit lakemontparkfun.com for more information.

3. Races and a relay happening this weekend

7th Annual Chernisky Classic 5K Run/Walk & 10K Run–Cambria County

Image shows people running

Among other runs happening this weekend, the 7th Annual Chernisky Classic 5K Run/Walk & 10K Run has a lot to offer.

This family-friendly event will take place this Saturday from 6:45 a.m. to 11 a.m. in Ebensburg.

A 5K and 10K run will take place on the nationally known Ghost Town Trail, recently named the 2020 DCNR Trail of the Year. A free Firecracker Race will also take place for kids 8 and under at 9:30 a.m.

Registration for the race on the day will be $33 and all finishers of the race will receive a voucher to a Johnstown Tomahawks game for the 2021-2022 season.

All proceeds will benefit the Training Facility of the Cambria County Regional Firefighters Association. Firetrucks and firefighters will be at the event to greet and interact with kids.

Visit ultrasignup.com for event and registration information.

Meyersdale Relay for Life Rally–Somerset County



Meyersdale Relay for Life photo courtesy of their Facebook page – It’s a picture from their 2020 relay around the Salisbury High School track.**

To celebrate the lives of people who have battled cancer, to remember loved ones lost and to fight back against cancer, the Relay for Life of Meyersdale will be hosting a rally full of events this weekend.

The rally kicks off Saturday, July 10, from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Salisbury High School.

The day begins with an opening prayer and breakfast courtesy of Salisbury Lions Club as well as the Survivor/Caregiver Walk around the track. The day follows with visits from kids cartoon characters, such as Mickey and Minnie, Winnie the Pooh and Tigger, Elmo and the Cookie Monster and more.

There will also be a cake auction, a car show, dunk tank, live music, a magic show, basket raffle, a luminary service and fireworks, among other activities.

A full schedule can be found on their Facebook page.

It’s reported the Meyersdale Relay for Life, since its first year in 2007, is nearing one million dollars raised to benefit cancer research, patient care programs and the American Cancer Society.

For more information regarding the relay or on the Meyersdale Relay for Life, head to their website.

Race For Reynoldsville 5K–Jefferson County

Image is advertising the Run For Reynolds 5k.

Get those running shoes laced up and head on over to a 5k race and 1k community fun run/walk Saturday morning.

If not already registered, you can do so in person beginning at 8:30 a.m. 5K starts at 10 a.m. The race/walk is to benefit the Reynoldsville Veterans Memorial Park and the Reynoldsville Pool.

You can head on over to their Facebook page for more information and to register online in advance (Hurry before time runs out).

4. Reynoldsville Red White & Blueberry Festival-Jefferson County

Image is from Reynoldsville Rd WHite & Blueberry festival happening this weekend

The Festival begins, Friday, July 9, and will be held mostly between 3rd and 5th street downtown.

The event will kick off with a free outdoor movie. It will carry through the weekend including a blueberry pancake breakfast and a Reynoldsville Community Association Farmers Market with vendors of all types.

A stage will be set up with local artists and will end in a fireworks display. Sunday will see church in the park, free ice cream and the American Cancer Society Duck Derby.

Both area blueberry farms in the area, the Maxim Blueberry Farm and Blueberry Hill Farm, will be open for pickers.

For more information visit their website.

5. Arts Altoona Summer Market-Blair County

Image is a stand from a previous Arts Altoona Summer Market

Interested in buying some art? Get it from a local artist at the Arts Altoona Summer Art Market this weekend!

The market runs July 10 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. where you can check out art in a variety of mediums that will be for sale. It is free for the public for attend.

You can also check out the live music performances and food trucks that will be there for when you need a quick bite!

This event is both indoors and outdoors at the ArtsAltoona Center, which is located at 2212 6th Avenue in Altoona.

Artist Vendors:

LivsArtworks

L. Bossi Design

Sniklefritz Studios

Crafty Courtastrophe

Whisper Glass Works

Hollow Wood Working

Mahendi

Tonitorium

HBF Outdoors LLC

Bonnie view Artworks

Manfred Photography

A. Pater Arts

Berkheimer’s Studio

Kennedy’s Crafts

Naturally Nude

Angel Lea’s Photography

Burnt Noel

Art by Emily Russell

Chelsea McMaster Art

Kolor me Krazy

JB Designs

Lenny’s Jewelry

Zoey Hartline

Diva Creations

Just Breathe Salt Spa

Low Shifted Dye

Tru Healing Concepts

Musicians:

Matt Cain

Wolfgang Moon

Lucid Youth

Food Trucks/vendors:

Doug’s Dawgs

Tropic O Ice

Bake Shop Bakes

6. Emporium Wine & brew in the square-Cambria County

A flyer advertising Rich Valley Wines

Emporium is coming alive during this weekend’s Second Saturday event!

On July 10, celebrate the summer in Cameron County with several events held by local businesses: Rich Valley Wines, The Hygrade Inn, Cellarworx Designs, The Bear Den, MLH Distillery, Lost in the Wilds Brewing and 105 Food Truck.

EVENTS

10 a.m.: Kubb tournament (44 E. 4th St.) The tournament will feature two-man teams and is double elimination. No registration is required.

12 to 9:30 p.m.: Wine tasting (44 E. 4th St.) Check out wine tastings by the bottle, or try out slushies from Rich Valley Wines, Lost in the Wilds Brewing and MLH Distillery. Grab some food at the 105 Food Truck!

4 to 8 p.m.: The Bear Den will be serving wood fired smoked meats and barbeque at the Hygrade Inn (212 E. 4th St.)

12 to 8 p.m.: The Hygrade Inn will be hosting an open house and will be offering a 010% discount on all purchases at their Thing-A-Majig gift shop.

For more information on this event visit the Pennsylvania Great Outdoor Visitor Bureau’s website.

7. Enjoy a concert at the Festival of the Arts-Centre County

Image is from a previous Festival of the Arts

Though most of the festival will be virtual again this year due to COVID-19, the Central Pa. Festival of the Arts has decided to bring back some normalcy with eleven in-person concerts at the State College Presbyterian Church from July 8 to July 10.

Concerts will begin Thursday, July 8 with a performance by Tussey Mountain Moonshiners, a progressive bluegrass/Americana band from Central Pa. at 12 p.m. A complete list of performances and times can be found on the Central Pa. Festival of the Arts website. In-person concerts will be limited to 250 people but will also be streamed on Facebook and YouTube for participants watching from home.

$10 wristbands will be sold at the door and are good for all three days of concerts, though they will not guarantee a spot as shows may sell out.

For more information on activities for the Festival of the Arts virtual experiences, visit their website.

8. Jimmy Stewart air show-Indiana County

The image is from the Jimmy Stewart Air Show website

Big fan of aerobatic stunts? Then come out to the Jimmy Stewart Air show this weekend located at Indiana County Jimmy Stewart Airport on 398 Airport Road, Indiana, Pa.

There will be helicopter rides, a car cruise, prize drawings and giveaways, airplane cornhole, aerobatic stunts and more. Tickets are able to be purchased online or at these select locations:

Jimmy Stewart Airport

Indiana County Tourist Bureau

Luxenbergs Jewlers

Mark Arbuckle Nissan

Delaney Cehverloet

Delaney Honda

Delaney Subaru

Delaney Hyundai

Star Cheverolet Greensburg

Giant Eagle

There will be shuttles running from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Arkos Field Services located at 488 Geesey Road. Parking at the airport is for handicap parking only.

For more information on this event visit their website.

9. Way Fruit Farm’s Art in the Orchard-Centre County

The entrance to the Way Fruit Farm in Port Matilda, Pa.

Come experience Way Fruit Farm’s first annual Arth in the Orchard located in Port Maltida, Pa.

Guests can enjoy live music performances, many food trucks and many different forms of art from regional artists such as paint, wood, pottery, textiles, photography, glass, metal and more.

Live music begins at 11:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday and ends at 5 p.m. The lineup is listed below:

Friday:

11:30 a.m.- The Rockin Rockers

2:00 p.m.- Free Range

5:00 p.m.- Velveeta

Saturday:

11:30 a.m.- Eastern Standards

2:00 p.m.- Queen Blue

5:00 p.m.- Canary

For more information on this event visit Way Fruit Farm’s website.

10. Alum Bank Community Fire Company Antique and classic weekend-Bedford County

Tractors on display at the ABC Classic Weekend in Bedford County.

The Alum Bank Volunteer Fire Company will be hosting its 33rd Antique and Classic weekend event July 8 to July 11 at the ALum Bank V.F.C. Station 38 according to their Facebook.

The event is rain or shine with live entertainment performances, food, games and amusement park rides. All proceeds from the weekend-long event will benefit the Alum Bank Volunteer Fire Company. Pets are not allowed due to the large number of people expected to attend.

A list of scheduled events is below:

Friday

Opens at 5 p.m.

Cruise-In: 6 to 9 p.m.

Pickup Truck Pulls (Weight in at 6 p.m., pulls TBA)

Burn Out Pad: 6:30 p.m.

Saturday

Antique and Classic Car Show: Registration runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and judging starts at 10 a.m.

Tractor Cruise: 10 a.m.

Chicken BBQ: 11 a.m.

Parade of Equipment: 1:30 p.m.

Tractor Pulls: Weigh-in is at 1 p.m. and pulls begin at 2 p.m.

Performance by Chris Woodward & Shindiggin: 7:30 to 9 p.m.

Sunday

Community Worship Service: 10 a.m.

Pig Roast: 11 a.m. This will go until the supply is sold out.

Parade of Equipment: 12:30 p.m.

Pedal Tractor Pull: 1 p.m.