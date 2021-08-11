10 things to do in Central Pa. this weekend

(WTAJ) — Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out 10 events that Central Pennsylvania has to offer!

1. Drive-in circus performance (Cambria County)

A circus at the drive-in? That’s right. The Bar Ann Drive-In Theater in Portage will be home to circus performances that you can watch from the comfort of your car (or you can seat in a lawn chair or blanket. Check out flips and insane tricks that are performed to popular tunes!

The show starts at 1 p.m. Aug. 14 and gates and concessions open at 12 p.m. Parking is first-come, first-serve. Tickets are $39 per car and you can get them online.

2. The Hops & Vines Festival (Blair County)

If you’re interested in trying new beers, wines and spirits, head to the 8th Annual Hops & Vines Festival in Tyrone! Check out several local wineries, breweries, distilleries and food vendors on Aug. 14 from 4 to 9 p.m in Downtown Tyrone. The band Hops & Vines will be performing all evening while you try different drinks and foods from across Central Pennsylvania.

VIP and General admission pre-sale tickets are on sale until Aug. 12 at 9 p.m. Ticket sales after that must be purchased at the registration table at the event.

General Admission tickets are $25 and VIP tickets are $50. VIP tickets will get you into the event one hour early and seating inside the VIP-only tent. You can get your tickets online.

3. 18th and 19th Century Living History Weekend at Old Bedford Village (Bedford County)

The entrance to Old Bedford Village in Bedford, Pa.

The family can experience life in the 18th and 19th centuries during Living History Weekend at the Old Bedford Village Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 14 & 15 from 9 a.m to 5 p.m. There will be cooking, military displays, apothecary medicine, folk music, period games and so much more for the family to see and do.

Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for students 6-18, and children under 5 are free!

With so many wonderful activities planned and so many knowledgeable living historians throughout the weekend, this is sure to be a fun, educational event for the whole family to enjoy! Be sure to check out the Old Bedford Village online for more information and for a schedule of more events through the rest of 2021.

4. Claysburg Community Days (Blair County)

The Claysburg Methodist Church booth at a previous Community Days event.

After being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 45th annual Claysburg Community Days is back for a weekend of activities at the Claysburg Area Community Park.

The festivities will kick off Saturday, Aug. 14 from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., with food, games, crafts and entertainment. Sunday’s event will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On Saturday, there will be a softball tournament, a Little Miss Claysburg Pageant and a Petting Zoo among other events. Sunday, there will be a cornhole tournament, Petting Zoo and the Claysburg American Legion Band.

More information on the Community Days can be found on the event’s Facebook page.

5. Ebensburg “Dog Pawty” (Cambria County)

The First Annual Dawg Pawty will be held at Lake Rowena on Saturday, Aug. 14 and include great family-friendly fun activities. Local vendors will be set up along with a caricaturist, pet photographer and dog grooming booth.

The Johnstown Police Department will be on-site to give a demonstration by their K-9 Unit and the Humane Society will be bringing dogs that are up for adoption. A kids’ corner will also be available and include face painting and coloring pages. The event is free to the public and will take place at Pavilion #1.



Money raised at the event will go toward funding the construction of the new dog park.

6. Asian Lantern Festival in Pittsburgh

Travel out to Pittsburgh for the day and visit the opening day of the Asian Lantern Festival at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium. The experience will shine a light on conservation, community and diversity.

This family-friendly event will feature a nighttime illumination of the city with the glow of the wildlife-themed and handcrafted lanterns. At dusk, those at the Zoo will be able to stroll around and look at the lights and enjoy some cultural entertainment.

Tickets range from $16.95 for children and $19.95 for adults, depending on the selected time range. Some time slots may be sold out, however, there are other times to choose from.

The festival will continue for selected weekends through Oct. 30.

7. 50th Somerset Antique & Vintage Fair (Somerset County)

If you’re looking to do some antiquing this weekend, head to Somerset County for the 50th Somerset Antique & Vintage Fair. The event takes place on the streets of Somerset on Saturday Aug. 14 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Over 100 dealers will be displaying quality antiques and collectibles. Food vendors will be on-site and admission is free. The Somerset Trust Co. will also host an Antique & Classic Car Show in their parking lot along W. Main Street from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Additional information can be found by visiting the Somerset County Chamber website.

8. Paddle for Pets Poker Float (Huntingdon County)

Boaters will have an opportunity to spend a fun day on the water, raise money for a good cause and win cash prizes as well. The Huntingdon County Humane Society’s Paddle for Pets Kayak Poker will be held on Shaver’s Creek and the Juniata River on Saturday, Aug. 14 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Boaters over 18 years of age can bring their kayak, canoe, or john boat meet at the Petersburg Volunteer Fire Co. boat launch. Once on the water, participants can explore the river and stop at five stations where you collect chips for a chance to win $100. A picnic-style lunch will also be provided in the boat launch area following the floating. Participants will also have a chance to win a Kayak in a raffle. Registration is $20 if purchased at the shelter or $21.19 if paid through Eventbrite online.

9. 5th Annual Second Chance 5K (Cambria County)

On Saturday, Aug. 14, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., head to the Berwind-Wayside Festival Grounds in Sidman, Cambria County, for the Second Chance 5K Run/Walk.

This race is dedicated to the second chance at life that organ transplant recipients are given when they receive their transplant, according to the organization’s website.

The registration for the race can be done online or at the event. It’s $25 for all ages 18 and up, and those 17 and under can participate for free thanks to the 1889 Foundation. T-shirts will be available to buy at the event for $15 or on their website. All funds raised at the race will go toward awareness initiatives for organ, tissue and cornea donation in the Western Pennsylvania region.

The top three finishers will receive medals. Additionally, all runners will receive a gift bag, and $500 in Visa gift cards will be given out randomly to racers. There will be door prizes given out after the race, and 50/50 raffles and food will be available throughout the race.

For more information regarding the race or Second Chance Fundraising, head to their Facebook page.

10. Portage Area Summerfest “FundFest” (Cambria County)

Head to Crichton McCormick Park in Portage Sunday, Aug, 15, starting at 10 a.m. for the Portage Area Summerfest FundFest, an event featuring an antique & classic car and motorcycle cruise.

The event runs until 6 p.m., and it will help raise money to bring back the full Summerfest festival in August of next year.

Registration is $5 for the cruise, which will benefit the East Hills Kiwanis Community Projects. There will also be music, craft and food vendors, bingo, kids play area, basket raffle, 50/50 drawings and other games.

The Portage Area Summerfest Committee said pets, alcoholic beverages, skateboards and rollerblades are not allowed during the festival. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs due to limited seating.

The schedule of event entertainment is as follows:

UB the DJ: 10 a.m.

Jim Hale: 12:30 p.m.

Ryan Krinjeck: 2 p.m.

Rick Thompson: 3:30 p.m.

Jim Joban: 5 p.m.

For more information, head to the Portage Area Summerfest Facebook group.