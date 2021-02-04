10 events, games, other activities to do this weekend

(WTAJ) — Cabin fever has undoubtedly taken a toll on us, but there are still ways to get involved to help fight off that boredom. Whether you want to do something from the comfort of your home or go out, we have plenty of options for you.

1. Special Olympics’ Burrr-tual Polar Pop

Every year, the Special Olympics of Pennsylvania helps to provide inclusive sports programs for those with intellectual disabilities with free year-round training in preparation for the event. It helps to provide physical activity and social interaction for these athletes to learn developmental life skills.

Their Polar Plunge challenge is virtual this year, meaning there’s no way to miss out because you can do it at home. This year, plungers will instead be getting a water balloon popped over their head as part of the first ever “Burrr-tual Polar Pop.”

To get started, you will need to register and make a donation as a “burrr-tual plunger.” Then, you’ll want to gather your Polar Pop Checklist, find the perfect pop spot, hold an “I Plunge For” sign, and pop the water balloon. Finish by challenging five other people to donate and compete in the Polar Pop.

The key to making this event special is uploading the video/photos of the “burrr-tual pop” to their Dropbox by Feb. 21. Additionally, you can post them on your social media using the hashtags #PAPolarPop or #FreezinForAReason.

2. 814 Lanes & Games

The new year also brought a new-and-improved bowling alley to Johnstown. What was once Richland Lanes, 814 Lanes & Games has been purchased, remodeled and re-branded over the winter of 2020. Now, it strikes more than just your typical bowling alley. They even offer laser tag, virtual reality, escape rooms, an arcade and their own bar and grill, Bites & Brews.

Bowling alley at 814 Lanes and Games

814 Lanes and Games

814 Lanes and Games

Additionally, you can book different birthday packages as well as other group events to partake in.

814 Lanes & Games is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekends, and Bites & Brews is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

3. Mwenso and The Shakes

The Center for the Performing Arts at Penn State is offering a free “up close and virtual” stream of Mwenso and The Shakes.

According to their website, they are “a unique troupe of global artists who present music that merges the highest form of entertainment and artistry while commanding a formidable timeline of jazz and blues expression through African and Afro-American music.”

They come from places such as Sierra Leone, London, South Africa, Greenwich Village, Madagascar, France, Jamaica and Hawaii, and they’ve all settled in Harlem, New York.

This event will only be available until Feb. 10, so try to set aside 55 minutes to watch it this weekend.

4. Skiing, snowboarding and tubing at Tussey Mountain

If you’re looking for some ways to stay active to shake off the cabin fever, Tussey Mountain Ski Resort is open, but they have some COVID-19 safety procedures in place to keep visitors safe while they have fun.

Their ski and snowboard hours for the weekends are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in addition to their tube park. However, you will need to reserve a tubing spot so that they can monitor a safe, more enjoyable experience for their guests. A two-hour pass is $25.

5. African American Music Festival

From Feb. 4 through 7, Penn State is hosting their 25th annual African American Music Festival virtually on the School of Music’s website. The festival includes a variety of concerts, lectures and presentations from their ensembles and soloists as well as some guest artists to celebrate the music of African Americans and African American composers.

Weekend Line Up

Feb. 4: 12:15 to 1 p.m.

BACH’S LUNCH

Feb. 4: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

FACULTY/STUDENT CONCERT

Feb. 5: 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

COMMON HOUR

Feb. 5: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

THE PHILADELPHIA CONNECTION

Feb. 6: 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

INSTRUMENTAL ENSEMBLES

6. Black Light Adventures at Lincoln Caverns

Lincoln Caverns & Whisper Rocks in Huntington is encouraging visitors to “come to the dark side” for their underground black light adventures. During this event, you can expect to receive an informal presentation on the study of caves before heading to see the glowing spectacle.

This recurs every Friday from 6 to 9 p.m., and tickets are to be purchased by 5 p.m. the day prior. It’s open for ages 10 and up.

7. Winter Warm Up at Glades Pike Winery

Every Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m., Glades Pike Winery in Somerset is hosting “Winter Warm Ups” where they’re bringing music and wine to take a break from your average weekend winter activities like skiing, snowboarding or tubing.

In order to adhere to state COVID-19 guidelines, food will need to be purchased in order to consume alcohol, and no outside alcohol is allowed. Kids and pets are also welcome.

Seating is limited, so make sure you mark your calendar for their entertainment schedule as follows:

Feb. 6: Joe Logue

Feb. 13: JD and Cindy

Feb. 20: Josh Covert

Feb. 27: Bradley Rhea

8. Watch the Superbowl

Of course, this weekend is Superbowl LV with the Kansas City Chiefs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Starting Sunday at 6:30 p.m., you can watch it on CBS. Remember to social distance and wear your masks if you plan on having your own party.

Make sure to visit our website to see the big game updates, too.

9. Watch WTAJ’s Puppy Bowl

To kick off Superbowl Sunday, we will be hosting a Puppy Bowl sponsored by Blaise Alexander of Lewistown at 10 a.m. on Facebook Live. These four-legged players are looking to be drafted into their official homes, so tune in to watch them take the field.

Participating animal shelters Central PA Humane Society, Huntingdon County Humane Society and Mending Hearts Animal Rescue.

10. Looking ahead: Be Mine at the Museum

The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art in Altoona is taking reservations for a “Be Mine at the Museum” for Valentine’s Day weekend. While sipping some wine and nibbling on chocolate, you and your date can enjoy private access to “The Implications of the Camera” exhibition. This is their newest exhibition that goes into the history of photography, how contemporary artists have experimented with it and the influence and success of artwork reproducibility in the late 1900s.

The time slots are for between noon and 5 p.m., and you will be accompanied by at least one staff person.