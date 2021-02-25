10 events, activities to do this weekend

(WTAJ) — Although it’s supposed to rain this weekend just when it started to warm up, there are still indoor activities you can participate in.

1. Student art exhibition

The 23rd annual “Artists of the 21st Century” will take place at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Saint Francis University to view over 200 pieces of artwork from students at schools in Bedford, Blair, Cambria and Somerset counties.

The school districts involved include:

Altoona Area School District

Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic High School

Saint Michael School, Blacklick Valley Junior and Senior High School

Cambria Heights Elementary School

Central Cambria School District

Forest Hills Junior-Senior High School

Greater Johnstown Elementary

Penn Cambria Middle School

Portage Area Elementary School

The event takes place Feb. 27 from 1 to 4 p.m. located at 112 Franciscan Way, Loretto, PA 15940. To attend, you must register on their website. The artwork will continue to be on display until April 3.

2. Virtual masquerade

The Cambria Somerset Heart Ball will transform the traditional formal gala into a digital experience this year. The event funds and promotes the lifesaving work of the American Heart Association.

It takes place Saturday, Feb. 27, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The event is free to join, but you do have to register in order to receive the Zoom link

It’s reported that the event will begin with an auction of items such as jewelry, vacation packages and various gift cards. All proceeds will go to the American Heart Association. There will also be a demonstration of how to cook heart-healthy meals as well as inspiring stories and other forms of entertainment.

More information about the event can be found on the Heart Ball website.

3. Family fun at indoor play attractions

What better way to loosen up than visiting some indoor playgrounds? Two popular places to visit are Slinky Action Zone and Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park.

At Slinky Action Zone, your family can enjoy their arcade, bumper cars and laser tag. They also have a “soft play” area for young kids to let loose their energy in. If you work up an appetite, they also have a food menu to refuel. Of course, they also offer various party packages.

They’re located in Duncansville and are open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and 12 to 7 p.m. Sundays.

Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park offers fun for families with “older” children, as they offer more attractions for young adults and adults. These attractions include:

Sky Rider (coming soon)

Adventure Hub

Ropes Course

Climbing Walls

Warrior Course

Café

ProZone Performance Trampolines

Tubes Playground

Battle Beam

Wipeout

APEX Trampolines

Dodgeball

Slam Dunk Zone

Runway (Tumble Track)

Given that long list of opportunities, attraction passes are to be purchased at the front desk.

They also have weekly events. On Saturday, Feb. 27, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. there is “open play.” Starting at 7 p.m., it is “glow night.” On Sunday, Feb, 28, from 12 to 7 p.m., there is “open play.” More information about these activities can be found on their website.

Similar to Slinky Action Zone, Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park also offers party packages, which can be found by clicking this link.

This action park is located in Altoona, and their weekend hours are Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 12 to 7 p.m.

4. Visit The Waterfront in Pittsburgh

If you’re interested in taking a little drive for the day, head to the The Waterfront in Pittsburgh. It has a wide variety of things to do like shopping, dining and entertainment. If it seems like too much to be able to accomplish in a day, they also have hotels nearby so you can make it a weekend trip.

If you looked at the third item on this list and thought, “I’d love to go to an indoor play attraction for adults,” then you’re in luck. Dave and Buster’s is at The Waterfront.

Not only do you have access to hundreds of arcade games, but there’s also a sports bar and restaurant where you can grab some drinks or grab some grub before or after you’ve had your share of games.

Of course, you can always book a party on their website for an evening specifically catered to you and whomever you want to bring.

Dave and Buster’s is open Saturdays from 12 to 11 pm. and Sundays from 12 to 10 p.m.

5. Flock to Flamingo Fest

The National Aviary is hosting another “Flamingo Fest” this year with enhance safety protocols for you and your children. Learn about flamingos by making your own paper flamingo puppets, seeing how your height compares to a flamingo, hearing “The Flamingo Who Wanted to be Pink” story time with an aviary educator, and finally, finish the afternoon taking the sights and sounds of their Wetlands habitat.

The event takes place Saturday, Feb. 27, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. You will need to purchase a general admission timed-entry tickets online in order for them to optimize safety protocols.

6. Visit African American historic sites

To wrap up Black History Month, there are several locations you can visit like art and cultural centers, underground railroads, tributes to influential Black Americans and other historic sites.

Some examples include:

There’s many more places to be seen, and they can be found at visit PA’s website.

7. Visit a cave

A cave is nature’s version of indoors, right?

You can go to Penn’s Cave, which is America’s only all-water cavern. You’ll be glided through their all-water limestone cavern on the tour by boat. The tour takes around 45 to 50 minutes.

They’re open Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and tickets must be purchased either online or once you’re there. The cave is located east of State College.

Additionally, Lincoln Caverns & Whisper Rocks in Huntingdon is encouraging visitors to “come to the dark side” for their underground black light adventures. During this event, you can expect to receive an informal presentation on the study of caves before heading to see the glowing spectacle.

This recurs every Friday from 6 to 9 p.m., and tickets are to be purchased by 5 p.m. the day prior. It’s open for ages 10 and up. The caverns are located just off William Penn Highway.

8. Visit a local winery

Take the time to sip some wine while potentially supporting an artist in your community. Wineries often feature local music artists on weekends. Here’s a list of some popular wineries in each county. You can also click the link to go to their website where you’ll see if they have a special line-up available:

SOMERSET COUNTY

Glades Pike Winery

BEDFORD COUNTY

Briar Valley Vineyard and Winery

CAMBRIA COUNTY

Woody Lodge Winery, LLC

BLAIR COUNTY

Oak Spring Winery

HUNTINGDON COUNTY:

ReKlaimed Vines

CLEARFIELD COUNTY:

Bee Kind Winery

CENTRE COUNTY:

Mount Nittany Vineyard and Winery

JEFFERSON COUNTY:

Laurel Mountain Winery

ELK COUNTY:

Elk Mountain Winery

CAMERON COUNTY:

Rich Valley Wines



9. Go see a movie

Just because we’re in a pandemic doesn’t mean the classic weekend go-to can’t go on. Most movie theaters have COVID-19 safety protocols in place, and some even let you rent out the theater for a movie.

Movies you can expect to be playing right now include but are not limited to:

“Tom and Jerry”

“The Croods: A New Age”

“The Little Things”

“News of the World”

“The Marksman”

“Nomadland”

“Wonder Woman 1984”

Be sure to check your local listings as showtimes will differ across counties.

Perhaps one good thing has happened because of COVID-19. Some theaters, like AMC in Duncansville, make it possible to rent an auditorium for one or up to 20 total guests. All you need to do to get started is pick a time and book it on their website.

10. Set a self-care spa day

One great way to end the week is to treat yourself to a local spa session. Whether you need a massage, want a facial or fresh pampering, we’ve listed some of best rated places to visit in your county.

SOMERSET COUNTY:

Mountain Spa

BEDFORD COUNTY:

Springs Eternal Spa



CAMBRIA COUNTY:

Asian Massage

BLAIR COUNTY:

Colosseum Salon and Day Spa

HUNTINGDON COUNTY:

Desert Garden Day Spa

CLEARFIELD COUNTY:

The Day Spa DuBois

CENTRE COUNTY:

Dragonfly Therapeutic Massage and Day Spa

JEFFERSON COUNTY:

Breathe Peace Spa

ELK COUNTY:

Serenity Wellness Studio



















