10 events, activities to do this weekend

(WTAJ) — You can expect warmer weather making its way back to the area with sunny skies this weekend. Think about visiting a brand new brewery, getting outside by helping to clean up a hiking trail or visiting a reptile expo. Find these and more in our 10 Things to do this weekend.

1. Attend the Altoona Reptile Expo

Ever wanted to hold a snake, but you never had the chance? Visit the Altoona Grand Hotel & Conference Center this Saturday, March 20, beginning at 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the Altoona Reptile Expo.

You can buy, sell, trade and learn all about their animals at their expo. They said there are larger selections to choose from along with new vendors this time around. You can expect to see exotic animals such as snakes, other reptiles, birds, fish and some fuzzy friends.



Admission tickets are $6 for 12 years and older, $3 for 5- to 11-year-olds and $3 for seniors and military. Children 4 years and under can get in for free.

2. Help with trail maintenance/cleanup at Lorain/Stonycreek Hiking Trails

With springtime weather and the sun out later, we can officially enjoy the outdoors again. What better way to do so than to visit some of Pennsylvania’s most beautiful hiking trails?

However, there needs to be some upkeeping before these trails are returned to their pre-winter glory. Head to the Lorain/Stonycreek hiking trails near Johnstown to assist with their trail maintenance.

The event is free for anyone and runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

3. Go to the Levity Brewing Co. Grand Opening

A new brewpub is coming to Altoona. Levity Brewing Co. already has a location in Indiana, but they are kicking off their Altoona grand opening this Saturday from 2 to 6 p.m.

While the kitchen is still under construction, customers are allowed to bring their own food to the venue. The band Willow Hill will be performing during the grand opening. There will be a variety of draft beer and customers can also grab canned beer to go.

They are located at 1411 11th Avenue in downtown Altoona.

4. Head to the Girl Scout Cookie & Cider Pairing Event

Girl Scout Cookies? Say no more.

814 Cider Works in State College is hosting a girl scout cookie and cider pairing Saturday from 12 to 7 p.m. If you need a meal to go with your dessert, the Happy Dishes Food Trailer will be there serving comfort food.

They are located at 3392 Shingletown Road in State College.

5. Visit an art museum:

If you’re looking to do something a little different this weekend, take a trip to the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art in Altoona.

The museum features state-of-the-art exhibition and storage space for quarterly exhibitions and a rare collection of albumen photographic prints by William H. Rau, the official photographer for the Pennsylvania Railroad at the turn of the 20th century.

The current exhibit is called “A Glorious Tradition, A Tribute to Painting,” with artworks of traditional painting.

6. Watch a train go by at the Horseshoe Curve:

If you happen to be traveling on Veterans Memorial Highway this weekend, consider making a stop at the Horseshoe Curve Visitors Center.

Completed in 1854, the Horseshoe Curve opened the way for trains to travel westward.

Visitors can take a funicular or staircase up to the viewing area for a chance to see a freight train pass through.

7. Take your kids to see the K n B’s Easter Bunny at the Nittany Mall

Are your kids a big fan of the Easter Bunny? K n B’s Inflatables Please Bounce House Rentals will have their very own Easter Bunny at Nittany Mall in State College on Sunday, March 21 from 3 pm – 5 pm.

The company encourages families to bring their cameras to take pictures with the Bunny. The event is free of charge and will be held at K n B’s inside of the mall.

For more information, visit the K n B’s Inflatables Please Bounce House Rentals Facebook page.

8. Attend Juniata Brewing Company’s Anniversary Block Party

This weekend is the one-year anniversary of Juniata Brewing Company opening up in Huntingdon. They will be hosting a socially distanced block party over two days, Saturday, March 20 and Sunday, March 21.

The block party will feature three Live Music Acts, Cornhole, Disc Golf Lessons, Giveaways and more! JBC says they are thanking the community for supporting them over the last year.

More information on the block party can be found on the Juniata Brewing Company’s Facebook.

9. Attend 10-year-old Paige’s parade in Brockway on Sunday with Jamie’s Dream Team

It was a story we brought to you earlier this week, but 10-year-old Paige of Brockway has been battling cancer for the last year and a half. Jamie’s Dream Team, an organization that grant dreams to those who are terminally ill, has organized a parade for Paige after she returns from a trip to Orlando set up by Jamie’s Dream Team.

The parade will include the local fire departments, school officials and more to make Paige a grand marshal of Brockway for the day.



Jamie’s Dream Team is asking the community to make signs, bring noisemakers and show up for Paige’s parade in Brockway, starting at 1 pm on Sunday at Brockway Elementary school.

More information on the parade can be found on their Facebook page.

10. Attend the Penn State New Music Festival and Symposium

Are you planning on spending some time indoors? Maybe you’re thinking about getting a head start of spring cleaning. The Penn State School of Music is holding a virtual festival with live concerts and presentations. The event will run from Friday through Saturday night.

You can find a full schedule of events on Facebook or the School of Music’s website.