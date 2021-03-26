10 events, activities to do in Central Pa this weekend

(WTAJ) — Plan for beautiful weather this weekend. With Easter right around the corner, there are lots of things to do such as egg hunts, train rides and more. There are also a few other interesting things happening like, “Paranormal Night,” the Elk Walk and Talk and Youth Trout Fishing Day. Here are 10 things you might be interested in checking out this weekend.

1. Ride the train and hunt for Easter Eggs with the East Broad Top Railroad!

On Saturday, the East Broad Top Railroad and Rockhill Trolley Museum will be starting a brand-new Easter Tradition, where families have the ability to not only ride on an East Broad Top Train to participate in an Easter egg hunt, but also ride on a trolley and get an opportunity to meet the Easter Bunny.

Train and Trolley capacity has been reduced to 50% to allow for proper social distancing, so those who want to attend will need to book a spot online, on their website. For those who are older than 12 years old, the cost of admission is $20. For children who are between two and 12 years old, the cost of admission is $17. And infants one-year-old and younger have free admission, as a lap child.

The entire experience will take approximately two hours to complete. More information on this event can be found on the East Broad Top Website.

2. Go to the Elk Walk & Talk



Photo by cmonphotography from Pexels

The Elk Country Visitor Center is hosting a walk and talk at 2 p.m. Saturday, where you can join a staff member and hike the trails around the center while learning about the wildlife in the area.

The talk will give you information on what elk eat and where they spend their time. On Sunday, you can learn about opossums at 2 p.m. Staff members will teach you about opossums and their role in the environment. The center is at 950 Winslow Hill Rd, Benezette.

3. Take your kids to the Westover Area Vol. Fire Company Easter Egg Hunt and photos with the Easter Bunny

Ashes 2 Grace Photography will be hosting an Easter Egg Hunt at the Westover Area Vol. Fire Co. in Clearfield County for children 12 years old and younger. Following the hunt, Bunny Photos will be taken, and are free of charge. Each family will be required to sign a COVID-19 Waiver.

For more information on the event, visit the Ashes 2 Grace Facebook page.

4. Head to “Paranormal Night” at Red Lantern B&B

If you love scary movies or have an interest in the Paranormal, you may want to take a trip to the Red Lantern B&B in Meyersdale for a “Paranormal Night” on Saturday.

The Red Lantern B&B is one of Meyersdale’s historical sites near The Great Allegheny Passage and Laurel Highlands Hiking Trail. This location is said to be haunted, with people claiming to see strange apparitions inside and outside of the B&B and experiencing other odd phenomena.

The Ghost Hunt that is organized by SCARE Tours LLC will be holding two sessions. The first session is 3 hours from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. for an earlier evening experience that is perfect for having a small taste of what a Real-Life Paranormal Investigation is like.

The second session is 5 hours from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. for those who like to experience a longer Para-Exploration during the “Witching-Hour” times where paranormal phenomena tend to be more active.

Visit www.scaretoursusa.com for more information or to reserve a spot.

5. Go to an Escape Room

With Escape Rooms growing in popularity, more appear to be popping up in our central area.

Each room has its own theme and setting but the goal always remains the same. You and your team will have to solve puzzles and discover clues to figure out how escape the room.

Gather a group of friends and head to your nearest Escape Room. Here is a list of rooms in our area:

• Escape Rooms Altoona.

• Escape Altoona Co.

• Loretto Escape House.

• Escape Artist Centre County, LLC.

• Sweet Shoppe Escape Rooms.

• Escape Rooms Johnstown.

• Escape Rooms DuBois.

6. Head to Penn’s Cave and Wildlife park

The warmer weather means it’s a great time to go on an adventure. Take a fully guided tour of the all-water cavern by boat. These tours are from 10 a.m. to 5 pm.

Click here to see ticket prices. If you need help finding the cave, you can visit their website as well.

7. Take a trip to Pittsburgh’s Gem Show

photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels

On Saturday, March 27, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, March 28, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., view and shop sterling silver jewelry, rocks, gems, minerals, fossils, home décor and other gifts. The products are all hand-selected from artisans, gem cutters and mines from around the world.

Admission is free, and they have over 5,000 pounds of unique products.

They will be located at the Cool Springs Sports Complex in Pittsburgh.

8. Pick up a seed kit and start your own window green house

Super Seeds, is a virtual event through the Bellefonte Community Children’s Garden and hosted by Penn State Master Gardeners of Centre County. Pick up a discovery kit filled with activities including seeds to start your own mini window greenhouse.

Other activities include growing and decorating a potato pet, a springtime scavenger hunt and coloring your own plnt marker to grow marigold seeds.

Kits can be picked up through April at the Bellefonte Community Children’s Garden on Saturday. Head to their Facebook page for more information.

9. Head to the water and fish during Mentored Youth Trout Fishing Day

Statewide on Saturday is the Mentored Youth Trout Fishing Day, starting at 8:oo a.m.

Anglers 15 years old and younger can participate with a Voluntary Youth Fishin License ($2.97) or a free Mentored Youth Permit from the PFBC. All youth must be accompanied by a licensed adult angler.

Permits and licenses are available using the FishBoatPA mobile app, online at www.fishandboat.com, and in-person at nearly 700 license issuing agents. Due to the cancellation of Mentored Youth Trout Fishing Day in 2020, Voluntary Youth Fishing Licenses purchased last year will be honored in 2021.

You can find the complete trout stocking schedule on the PFBC website as well as more details on the youth fishing day.

10. Participate in a children’s drive-thru Easter festival

The Grampian Lions Club sponsoring a drive-thru Easter festival at Grampian Cen-Clear on Saturday from 1 to 3 pm. Families are invited to attend this free event where children will be given Easter eggs filled with candy.

Various stations will be set up to hand out goodies such as cookies, holiday crafts, drinks, a free meal ticket from Texas Roadhouse and even the Easter Bunny will be there.

You can find out more deatils on this event through the Grampian Lions Club Facebook page