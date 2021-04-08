10 events, activities to do in Central Pa this weekend

(WTAJ) — There is a ton of great things that you can do this weekend. We are bringing you scavenger hunts, wildlife tours and even a bonfire along the lake.

1. Visit the Farm-Nature Wildlife Tour

Penn’s Cave and Wildlife Park recently opened their wildlife tour to the public now that the weather has warmed up. You can view their 1,600 acres of land that’s home to animals such as wolves, bison, Texas longhorn cattle, foxes, bears, elk, whitetail deer, mustangs, bighorn sheep and the Penn’s Cave iconic mountain lion tour, according to their website.

The cost of the tour starts at $23, and it lasts 90 minutes. You can book online to reserve your tour.

This event is available every day, so if you miss out this weekend, there’s still opportunities available.

2. Eat some great BBQ

Suns out and thoughts of barbequing might be entering your mind by now. If you have a hankering for some great BBQ at the tips of your fingers, consider heading to some of Central PA’s local barbecue restaurants and eateries. Here’s a list of some great options in our area based on word on the street:

• Fat Daddy’s BBQ Shak and 6pak – Altoona (Blair)

• Old Carolina Barbecue – Altoona (Blair)

• Sipes Smokehouse BBQ – Duncansville (Blair)

• Red’s Texas BBQ – Johnstown (Cambria)

• Clem’s BBQ – State College (Centre)

• Gio’s BBQ – Woodland (Clearfield)

• Hogs Galore – Philipsburg (Centre)

• Brody’s BBQ – Punxsutawney (Jefferson)

• Applewood BBQ & Grill – Penfield (Elk)

• Woody’s Bar-B-Q – Huntingdon

3. Head to Huntingdon’s Greenwood Furnace State Park for a bird egg scavenger hunt

Until April 18, the Greenwood Furnace State Park said they have 16 egg-shaped signs scattered throughout the picnic area and trails of the park. You and your family/friends can work together in small groups to either find all the eggs and write the sign location, or you can “try a bigger challenge” and identify the bird species given the picture of the eggs.

They ask you download their form, which can be found on their website, and complete it during your hunt. It is also available at the park office, which is where you will drop off the completed version.

This event is free and is a great way to get out of the house and enjoy the outdoors.

4. Watch a six-foot cheesesteak challenge at the We Are Inn Saturday

Looking for a fun, unique activity on Saturday? Travel to the “We Are In” in Philipsburg to watch Dan “Killer” Kennedy battle the Philipsburg-Osceola Lady Mounties Softball Team in a race to see who can finish a six-foot cheesesteak first. Six girls from the Lady Mounties Softball team will be competing against Kennedy.

Kennedy recently secured a first-place victory at a cheesesteak competition near Philly Delco Steaks. This competition will also serve as the Lady Mounties fundraiser after their annual fundraiser was canceled last month due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The competition will start at 2 p.m., and other activities such as face painting and balloon tying will be available for families to enjoy.

Visit the event on Facebook for more information.

5. Enjoy a bonfire at the Curwensville Lake

With the weather warming up, this weekend is a great time to enjoy the outdoors of Curwensville Lake in Clearfield County.

From 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday night, the Curwensville Lake will be hosting a bonfire on the beach portion of the Lake.

Tickets will be $3 per car. Lake officials are encouraging you to bring your own s’more supplies.

More information can be found on the Visit Clearfield website.

6. Kick off your weekend with the Curve

The Altoona Curve is hosting two events this weekend.

On Thursdays all through April, you can head into Peoples Natural Gas Field for Trivia Night. The doors open at 5 p.m., and the games will start at 6 p.m. Admission is free and the concession stand will be open until 7 p.m. This is a family-friendly event.



For the rest of the weekend, you can head back to the field Thursday through Saturday for the Curve Classic, a high school baseball tournament featuring eight local teams. Admission is free, and masks are required upon entering the ballpark. No outside food or beverages will be permitted, but the concession stand will be open. The full schedule for the weekend is below:

𝐃𝐚𝐲 𝟏 – 𝐓𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐬𝐝𝐚𝐲, 𝐀𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐥 𝟖

Quarterfinal #1: Bishop Guilfoyle vs. Northern Cambria | 12:30 p.m.

Quarterfinal #2: Central vs. Tyrone | 3:00 p.m.

𝐃𝐚𝐲 𝟐 – 𝐅𝐫𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐲, 𝐀𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐥 𝟗

Quarterfinal #3: Hollidaysburg vs. Portage | 10:00 a.m.

Quarterfinal #4: Altoona vs. Huntingdon | 12:30 p.m.

Quarterfinal Loser #1 vs. Quarterfinal Loser #3 | 3:30 p.m.

Quarterfinal Loser #2 vs. Quarterfinal Loser #4 | 5:30 p.m.

𝐃𝐚𝐲 𝟑 – 𝐒𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐝𝐚𝐲, 𝐀𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐥 𝟏𝟎

Quarterfinal Winner #1 vs. Quarterfinal Winner #3 | 10 a.m.

Quarterfinal Winner #2 vs. Quarterfinal Winner #4 |12:30 p.m.

2021 Championship Game | 3:00 p.m.

7. Head to Rock Run’s opening weekend

The 2021 season is underway. Rock Run Recreation opens April 9 at 9 a.m. and lasts until April 11 at 5 p.m.

Take your ATV, UTV or dirtbike out on over 140 miles of trails in Cambria County. There are different passes you can buy depending on how many days you want to ride this weekend, which can be purchased on their website.

The address is 1228 Saint Lawrence Road, Patton.

8. Spend a day fishing with the kids

Fishing hand fish (Sports) fishing,fisherman,blue sky,coastal,water,rod,male

If you’re looking for a great family outing with your child this weekend, head to Mount Pleasant for Jacobs Creek Watershed Association Mentored Youth Trout Day.

Children 12 and under can fish along Jacobs Creek while enjoying free Eat’n Park cookies and refreshments. If it’s your child’s first time fishing, they will receive a “First Fish” certificate. Door prizes will be available.

Visit the JCWA Facebook page for more information.

9. Start on your spring cleaning

Winter has officially been done for over two weeks now. With beautiful weather ahead, there is no time better than this weekend to open your windows and get fresh air into your home. Pack up the winter clothes, put new sheets on the bed and sweep winter right out your door.

Don’t feel obligated to get all of your spring cleaning done. Just start with the basics or even one room. Clean out a junk drawer, scrub the bathtub or clean out that makeup cabinet filled with cosmetics you’ve convinced yourself you’ll use for the last five years. Work your way through until you feel like spring has made its way into your home.

10. Stretch your legs while playing disc golf

Parks all over the area have disc golf courses. These are perfect for getting expercise, soaking in the sun and partaking in a little friendly competition with friends.

If you have never played disc golf but understand regular golf, you’re already well on your way to knowing how to play. The most basic concept of disc golf is to get your frisbee from the start to the end of a nine or 18 hole playing course.

The best thing about disc golf is you don’t have to pay the pricy fees to play the course. You can find a course in state parks and local recreational parks.