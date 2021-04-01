10 events, activities to do in Central Pa this Easter weekend

(WTAJ) — There’s a lot “hoppening” this Easter weekend across Central Pennsylvania, and we’ve compiled a list of 10 different ways you can spend your time.

1. Register for the 2021 Bunny Blitz 5K

The Bunny Blitz 5k ia a race that benefits the YMCA of Centre County and the Northern Blair County Recreational Center.

The run takes place this Saturday, April 3, at the Harpster Ball Field in Pennsylvania Furnace beginning at 9:30 to 10 a.m. and is $25 to register.

The challenging five-mile stretch takes runners through the woods and across the creeks of the picturesque Spruce Creek Valley, just 11 miles or so outside of State College.

Participants will time themselves due to no prizes being awarded to the top finishers. All in attendance will be asked to wear facemasks at the start and finish areas, but they will have the option to unmask during their run/walk.

Visit online at event brittle to register and learn more about the event.

2. Shop for spring flowers

One thing that most people do during the Easter weekend is shop for flowers. Lilies and tulips are most traditional for Easter and are a beautiful visual appeal to any home during the Spring season.

Here are some flower shops in our area you could visit to find the best Easter floral arrangements:

• Brady Street Florist – DuBois

• Brockway Floral Boutique – Brockway

• The Colonial Florist & Gift Shop – Huntingdon

• Curwensville Florist – Curwensville

• Doyle’s Flower Shop – Bedford

• Everett Flower Shop – Everett

• George’s Floral Boutique – State College

• Meyersdale Country Bouquet – Meyersdale

• Peterman’s Flower Shop, Inc – Altoona

• Somerset Floral – Somerset

• Sunrise Floral & Gifts – Altoona

• Vaughn’s Flowers & Gifts – Mount Union

• Warner’s Florist Gifts Greenhouses – Hollidaysburg

• Woodring’s Floral Gardens – Bellefonte

3. Win big at Moneyman’s Easter Egg hunt in Cambria County

Johnstown’s famous Moneyman is doing another big giveaway, and this time, he’s hiding two golden eggs in Luray Avenue Park in Richland. Two lucky winners will get either a pair of diamond earrings valued at $1,725 or an iPhone 12 Pro.

The event is free, and it takes place Saturday, April 3, at 8:30 p.m. Glow sticks will be provided to all participants prior to their search.

For more information, visit Moneyman’s Facebook page or add him on Snapchat @moneymanmf.

4. Gear up for the first day of trout fishing

Saturday, April 3, is the opening day of trout fishing in Pennsylvania. Visit the state-wide county interactive map to get all the information on trout lakes and streams in your area. If the map doesn’t work, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission has a helpful online guide that lists the best waters, too.

The season casts off at 8 a.m., and the minimum size fish is seven inches.

You will need a fishing license, and information can be found online by following this link.

In addition to a fishing license, you will also need a trout permit. All information regarding the permit can be found online in the summary book of the 2021 Pennsylvania Fishing Laws and Regulations.

5. Dye fancy Easter eggs

You’ve probably dyed Easter eggs before, but have you ever decorated it Ukrainian style?

You can learn the art of dying eggs in Pysanky tradition at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art in Altoona April 3. This is a three-hour course where you learn how to put intricate designs on eggs with a wax-resistant material.

At the end of the class, your egg will be placed on display at the museum for two weeks. There are two sessions available: session one from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and session two is from 2 to 5 p.m.

The cost to attend is $30 per person. Registration is required by April 2 at 5 p.m. on the museum’s website.

6. Attend a Historic Ghost Tour

Photo Credit to the Grand Midway Hotel

Photo Credit to the Grand Midway Hotel

Ghost tours aren’t just for Halloween season. The Grand Midway Hotel in Windber will be opening its doors April 3 for an evening of creepy atmosphere, and they will recur on the first Saturday of every month.

Tours take about an hour and a half, and there are 5 different time slots: 7 p.m., 8:30 p.m., 10 p.m. 11:30 p.m. or 1 a.m.

You will be taken to rooms featuring objects such as the World’s Largest Ouija Board and a secret coffin room. There will also be tarot card readings available.

Admission is $10 and you can reserve your spot by texting 310-827-1748. The address is 1303 Midway, Windber.

7. Head to Logan Fire Company’s first Chicken BBQ Sale of the season

On Saturday, April 3, the Logan Fire Company in Bellefonte will be hosting their first BBQ Chicken Sale of 2021. Come out and support your local fire company by enjoying hot chicken BBQ and homemade sides.

A Chicken Half costs $8.00, while a Chicken Dinner costs $10.00 and includes baked beans, macaroni salad and a roll.

All proceeds will benefit the Logan Fire Company, and this is the first of six chicken BBQs that will be held until September. The event starts at 10 a.m. until all of the food is sold out.

For more information, head to their Facebook page.

8. Attend the 85th Anniversary Opening Day for Bedford Speedway

Looking to enjoy racing this weekend? The Bedford Speedway will be hosting their opening day on Friday, April 2. It will be their 85th Anniversary this year.

Gates open at 5 p.m., warm-ups begin at 7 p.m., and racing begins at 7:30 p.m.

Admission for those who are 13 and older is $18, kids 12 and under have free admission, and pit admission is $30.

For more information on the race, visit the Bedford Speedway Facebook page.

9. Hop over to Lakemont Park for an Easter egg hunt

Lakemont Park will be having a free Easter egg hunt on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. There will be three age groups for kids up to 10-years-old. Community partners in the area have donated special prizes.

In addition to the egg hunt, batting cages and mini-golf will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. Food vendors and other activities will be set up as well for the event.

10. Shop for a cause – sponsored by Walmart Distribution

Habitat for Humanity is holding its first-ever Shop for a Cause sale sponsored by Walmart Distribution. The event will be held at the Expo 1 Building at the Clearfield Fairgrounds. Walmart Distribution will be donating up to 12 trailers of merchandise for the sale that begins Friday. Doors will open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with the sale continuing on Saturday until items sell out.

All items are sold as-is and are final sale. Cash and cards will be accepted. Masks are mandatory with limitations on the number of people inside the building at once.

