10 activities to do this weekend

(WTAJ) – Winter is still in full force here in Central Pa which means there are a lot of activities, indoors and outside that you can do to check off your winter bucket list. Here are 10 things you can do this weekend.

TAKE A HIKE

There is fresh snow on the ground which is the perfect opportunity to take a scenic hike. Bring a camera or just use your phone to capture some great wintery scenes.



State parks are a good place to adventure with a guarantee of finding walking paths, streams, cliffsides, lakes and forestry. Find a park in your region.



River Mountain in Everett, Pa. known for its outdoor retreats offers a guided hike or snowshoe experience. Check their calendar for upcoming events.

TAKE A TROLLY RIDE

This weekend the Rockhill Trolley Museum in Huntingdon County is hosting their Winter Spectacular. Trolley rides will depart from the museum Saturday, Feb 20. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Rides cost $10 for adults and $8 for children.

CHOCOLATE WALK

Downtown Bedford is hosting its annual Chocolate Walk on Saturday. Purchasing a ticket will get you a map to participating locations. At each location, you’ll get a special chocolate-related gift or treat.

If you can’t make it to the event on Feb. 20, there are three other upcoming dates on Feb. 27 as well as March 6 and 13.

BUILD A SNOWMAN

There has been plenty of opportunities to create some snow masterpieces of your own this winter. If you haven’t gone out and built a snowman yet, this weekend might be a perfect time.

If you’ve never built a snowman before, here is a quick how-to. Don’t forget to give your snowman a name!

LEARN A NEW SKILL

There is no time like the present to get into a new hobby. Since it is winter, test your balance by learning to ski or snowboard.

Blue Knob, Tussey Mountain, Seven Springs, Hidden Valley and Laurel Mountain are just a few resorts you can go to. Classes are available at any location.

VISIT A MUSEUM

It’s easy to overlook unique opportunities within the community. Do a quick search of local museums and make a plan to visit one.

The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art has a variety of exhibits available to visit. There are locations in Altoona, Bedord and Johnstown.

Altoona – The Implications of the Camera is the newest addition, diving into the history of photography and the influence on contemporary artists.

Bedford – Artwork spanning centuries is being featured on the walls showcasing permanent collections of some of the world’s most renowned artists.

THON

The student-run philanthropy, THON has gone virtual this year. This means there won’t be a large crowd dancing together at the Bryce Jordan Center. You can still get in on the fun through a livestream that begins Friday, 6:00 p.m. and will run for 46 hours.

Any donations benifit Four Diamonds, a program with the mission to conquor childhood cancer.

VISIT YOUR LOCAL FISH FRY

The Lenten season is here, which means Fish Fry Fridays in our area are happening now.

Many churches in the area will be offering these meals.

ACT OF KINDNESS

It’s always a good reminder that doing something kind for others can bring just as much joy as doing something fun for ourselves. This weekend, look for a food drive where you can drop off some goods that will help out others during the cold season.

The Cambria County Backpack Project has a food drive this weekend with hopes to provide food for children at risk of going hungry on weekends or who have limited access to school-based meals. More information about the items they are collecting can be found on their event page.

STAY INSIDE AND BINGE WATCH A SHOW

If you’re not really up for the outdoors, grab a blanket, put on your most comfortable pajamas and binge-watch a show.

Forget about the cold and stay warm with your favorite tv show or take a chance on something new. Here is a list of some binge-worthy shows to get you started.







